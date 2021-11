Ricky Rubio sounded completely disenchanted with the Timberwolves last season. “We have to build good habits from day one, and I don’t think we are in the right way, to be honest,” Rubio said after the 118-99 loss to Phoenix on Sunday night dropped them to 7-28 on the season. “I can be here and be positive like we’re trying to be and it’s OK. But we have the worst record in the league. We lost way too many games by 20-plus, and I don’t feel like this is building something. It’s hard. You always have to take positive things and of course, we want to get better, but at one point we got to start wanting to change something, and it’s not happening.”

