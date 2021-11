LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team announced the signing of high school senior Carter Housler to its 2022 signing class on Wednesday. Housler, a native of Lansing, Michigan, is the lone signee for the Jayhawks this fall, and comes to Lawrence with an accomplished resume. Housler put together scores of 68 and 65 to win the 2021 Michigan Junior PGA Championship and was also a semifinalist for the Michigan State Junior Amateur. He also has multiple AJGA Top 10s to his credit.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO