15th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Supports Veterans Impacted by Covid-19 and Afghanistan Pullout

Over the past year, thousands of Maryland’s state and higher education employees helped to make sure the state and its’ campuses kept running, despite the worst pandemic in over 100 years. But after the “thank yous” and appreciations that many essential workers have received, says AFSCME Council 3, “the true test is to convert platitudes to dignity, respect and pay for those same workers.” They’re urging supporters to sign this pledge to show your support for AFSCME Council 3 COVID-19 heroes “and support our fight for living wages and expanded collective bargaining rights for all workers!” From the beginning of the pandemic, AFSCME and its labor and community partners have demanded health and safety plans, established protocols, hazard pay and PPE for all, especially those serving in congregate care facilities like hospitals and prisons. But, says the union, “The Hogan Administration's response has been an insult to frontline staff,” adding that “Strong and robust public services are key to recovery from the pandemic and containing the spread.”

ADVOCACY ・ 9 DAYS AGO