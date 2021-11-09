CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Supports Veterans Impacted by Covid-19 and Afghanistan Pullout

By Jasmin Rosemberg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past 14 years, Stand Up for Heroes — the annual benefit presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York...

CBS DFW

‘He Deserved Better Than This’: North Texas Cemetery Where Mostly Black Veterans Are Buried Remains In Disrepair

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They served with dignity but some say their final resting place is a disgrace. A civil rights group in Grand Prairie is frustrated that a cemetery for mostly Black veterans has been turned down for government funding that would honor veterans buried in unmarked or damaged gravesites. There are nearly 100 mostly Black veterans buried at Antioch Life Park Cemetery just across the lake from DFW National Cemetery. But the two burial grounds for American heroes could not be more different. Army veteran Ray Lucas knows his friend is buried here, but there’s nothing to mark the grave of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Walk of Heroes to host 2021 annual Veterans Day Ceremony

CONYERS — Walk of Heroes will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial park in Conyers. The purpose of Veterans Memorial Park is to foster a common understanding of the sacrifices and uncommon dedication of veterans and their families. The public is invited to attend the Veterans Day ceremony to honor and remember all local veterans for their service and sacrifices to our country.
CONYERS, GA
dclabor.org

Pledge to stand with AFSCME COVID-19 heroes

Over the past year, thousands of Maryland’s state and higher education employees helped to make sure the state and its’ campuses kept running, despite the worst pandemic in over 100 years. But after the “thank yous” and appreciations that many essential workers have received, says AFSCME Council 3, “the true test is to convert platitudes to dignity, respect and pay for those same workers.” They’re urging supporters to sign this pledge to show your support for AFSCME Council 3 COVID-19 heroes “and support our fight for living wages and expanded collective bargaining rights for all workers!” From the beginning of the pandemic, AFSCME and its labor and community partners have demanded health and safety plans, established protocols, hazard pay and PPE for all, especially those serving in congregate care facilities like hospitals and prisons. But, says the union, “The Hogan Administration's response has been an insult to frontline staff,” adding that “Strong and robust public services are key to recovery from the pandemic and containing the spread.”
ADVOCACY
13 WHAM

Hoof-it For Heroes Challenge supports U.S. military and veterans

Mendon, N.Y. — Sunday morning kicked off the Hoof-it for Heroes challenge, raising awareness for veterans and active military who struggle with mental health. Cpl. Brett Avery served as a U.S. Marine for five years. After leaving in 2016, he lost three of his military friends to suicide. Recently, a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs said 22 veterans and active military commit suicide each day. in 2018, Cpl. Avery wanted to take action to help those struggling and approached the EquiCenter about starting a fundraiser. He planned a 22-mile hike, a nod to the statistic, and raised more than his goal of $2,200 to help veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress.
MENDON, NY
wbiw.com

RCF recognizes American Veterans in the 15th Annual Field of Flags Ceremony

ROCKVILLE – Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) Community Volunteer Coordinator Susie Martin brought together current and former facility staff in honor of America’s military veterans. For the 15th year running, staff was able to take a few minutes to thank those who have served in the armed forces. Retired Correctional Staff...
ROCKVILLE, IN
csun.edu

After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Student Veterans Find Support in CSUN Community

Many student veterans have experienced conflicting emotions after the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan ​​this past summer — where a lot of them served at some point in their careers — making clear the importance of a place where veterans can feel heard and understood. Thanks to the numerous resources...
MILITARY
WKTV

7th annual Flags for Heroes honors veterans, first responders

UTICA, NY - One thousand flags for one thousand local heroes. It's all part of the 7th annual Flags for Heroes that takes place along the Memorial Parkway in Utica. On Saturday the Good News Center held its Flags for Heroes ceremony in honor of veterans, active military, and first responders at the Parkway Center.
UTICA, NY
U.S. Department of State

The Impactful Role of Faith Actors in the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Biden-Harris Administration continues to play an active role in the international COVID-19 public health and humanitarian response. To be effective, the United States believes that global efforts must include the broadest range of civil society, with equitable and meaningful inclusion of faith actors globally and religious leaders and institutions, many of whom are on the frontlines of responding to health and humanitarian crises. Many faith actors around the world have served in three essential roles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic:
RELIGION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County To Light Up Green In Support Of Veterans

Green light bulbs are being installed throughout the Broome County Office Building ahead of this Veterans Day. The initiative is part of "Operation Green Light," a statewide effort to show support for veterans, with a special focus this year on the men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
hngnews.com

Local 'Heroes' support veterans

Not many people exude passion and caring as much as Watertown’s Karen Lanser when she talks about her beloved, relatively new, pursuit in life — aiding veterans in obtaining service dogs through her charity organization, Heroes for Heroes. “When you said you wanted to do a story on Heroes for...
WATERTOWN, WI
WJHG-TV

14th Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the past 14 years, CareerSource Gulf Coast has banded together with organizations to help homeless veterans across Bay County. One of their biggest events is the Annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down. “This event is to bring homeless Veterans and more than 30 agencies together to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Standard-Speaker

Medal day: Standing up for Korean War veterans

WILKES-BARRE — When the United States flag passed in front of Korean War veteran Carl Boos, the 88-year-old rose from his wheelchair despite pleas from his family to stay seated. He wanted to stand for the national anthem during a Veterans Day ceremony at Wilkes University on Thursday.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
cw39.com

Impact a Hero brings Houston Veterans together

HOUSTON (KIAH)- The non-profit Impact a Hero; held the Legacy of Freedom Gala at the Westin Houston. They honored and celebrated those who served on veterans day. They brought many Houston veterans and active service members together to remember the sacrifices they’ve made and to remember those who served and never returned home.
HOUSTON, TX
millardccp.com

Vietnam veteran recounts military service

Manley Anthony Abbott—Tony to his friends and family—never saw the ugly face of combat, but the thought of it never left his mind. Tony was born in Delta but raised in Clearfield, where his father, Manley, worked at Hill Air Force Base. Serving in the armed forces has been a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hastings Tribune

Supporting our heroes

Decked out in red, white and blue garb, Corinne Jensen of Hastings marched through downtown Hastings pushing her patriotically decorated cart along the parade route to celebrate Veterans Day. Under the persona Crabby Maxine, Jensen has participated in the annual parade for about four years as a way to honor...
HASTINGS, NE

