The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 16-point deficit in overtime to earn a 125-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant scored 14 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to go with six rebounds and eight assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. also delivered late on both ends of the floor, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. De’Anthony Melton notched 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field while Brandon Clarke played a pivotal role with season highs of 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO