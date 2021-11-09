CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bob Dylan Performs Rarely Performed Track “Every Grain of Sand”

societyofrock.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan dusted off his song “Every Grain of Sand” and played it for the first time since 2013. For his recent show at the KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio, Dylan closed it with a track he rarely performed live for the past few years. He wrote it...

societyofrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Bob Dylan Hits the Stage Again, Plays Bevy of New Tunes

On Tuesday night (November 2), legendary songwriter and performer Bob Dylan took the stage at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre to kick off his new fall 2021 tour. It was the Hall of Famer’s first live show since December 8, 2019. The 80-year-old Dylan, who released his latest LP Rough and Rowdy...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
bestclassicbands.com

Bob Dylan Opens 2021 Tour, First in Nearly 2 Years

Bob Dylan opened his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” worldwide tour yesterday (November 2, 2021), nearly two years since he last performed before a live audience. The Bard’s 2020 tours of Japan and the U.S. had been canceled due to the pandemic. At the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Tuesday night, he returned with an 18-song set that leaned heavily on Dylan’s most recent studio album. (See the setlist below.) As has been the case for several years, Dylan did not play guitar, performing throughout the evening on piano.
MUSIC
Columbus Alive

Staff Pick: Bob Dylan at the Palace Theatre

Rolling Stone rightly described Bob Dylan's recent tour-opening show in Milwaukee as a "new era" of his Never Ending Tour, due both to the nearly two-year break from the road caused by COVID shutdowns, as well as to recent changes to Dylan's touring band, which now includes drummer Charley Drayton and guitarist Doug Lancio, who joined longtime bassist Tony Garnier, veteran pedal steel player Donnie Herron and guitarist Bob Britt onstage in Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Bob Dylan Returns to the Road: Set List and Video

Bob Dylan's Never Ending Tour resumed last night after a nearly two-year hiatus. The singer-songwriter launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways trek at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater, marking his first live appearance since 2019. Dylan dedicated the show the show to late guitar pioneer Les Paul. "We know he was from...
MUSIC
shepherdexpress.com

Bob Dylan Kicks Off Tour at Riverside Theater

You buy your ticket, as the man says, you take the ride. Bob Dylan’s worldwide tour, scheduled to run through 2024, opened Tuesday night at the Riverside Theater. If the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” sub-heading was not exactly accurate then the “Things Aren’t What They Were” appellation hit the nail on the head.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Indiana Daily Student

Bob Dylan performs at IU Auditorium Sunday night, plays new compositions

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan performed Sunday night at the IU Auditorium as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour after two years of being off the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dylan performed songs from his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” album, which he composed last year. A...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Every Grain Of Sand#Rare Unreleased Rrb
heraldstaronline.com

To perform Saturday

The Drowsy Lads, long considered one of the nation’s top touring Irish Bands, will headline the final installment of the Montani Semper Liberi — Music & Art 2021 Concert Series when they take the stage at the Bell Tower Theater in New Manchester on Saturday. Local solo artist John Edwards will open the event at 6:10 p.m., performing original and song covers on guitar, vocals and harmonica. The Drowsy Lads are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The artwork of longtime music and art friend and contributor Chuck Picklesimer, who died in March, will be on display. Nine-year-old Mallory Lynch, a fourth-grader at New Manchester Elementary, will serve as the emcee of the event. Admission is free. The Drowsy Lads thundered onto the Irish music scene in the U.S. more than 15 years ago and have become fan favorites at every turn. Sticking to traditional roots, the Lads bring a fire and excitement that quickly wins over audiences. They bring to the stage a concoction of “we-dare-you-to-hold-still” Irish dance tunes as well as a full emotional gamut of songs and good humor.
NEW MANCHESTER, WV
northerniowan.com

Vocal performance at GBPAC

On Tuesday, October 25, the Glee Club and the Cecilians, formerly known as the Women’s Choir, gave two beautiful performances for the first time since March of 2020. The Glee Club were first to perform and were conducted by John Wiles, and Emily Clouser played the piano. The Cecilian’s were conducted by Amy Kotsonis, and Heather Gillis on the piano. Both groups gave the audience a wonderful performance and it was available for those unable to attend on Facebook Live. Both groups looked incredibly happy to be back on stage doing what they love. The Glee Club sang a total of six songs: Jonah’s Song, Oba se Je, Salvation is Created, Nothing Else Matters, Down in the Valley, and finished their performance with their beloved classic, Brothers, Song On!. There was a brief intermission which was followed by the Cecilian’s who performed Spellbound, I See Heaven’s Glories Shine, Nothing Short of Grace, and concluded the performance with Music Down in my Soul.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Discover How Eric Clapton Rock With His Equipment Tour

Eric Clapton is a guitar god, there’s no doubt about it. Since the 1960s, he has inspired and influenced countless other musicians. He’s also considered a legend even among his peers. So have you ever wondered about his equipment when he goes on tour? Premier Guitar has you covered. Before...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Watch Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love” Farewell Performance

Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, and Ginger Baker made their final bow as members of Cream in 1968 at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Cream was the world’s first supergroup and though their career as a band was short-lived, they still managed to make their mark in rock. And more importantly, they went out with a bang.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
People

Brothers Osborne to Perform 'Meaningful' Track 'Younger Me' — Written After TJ Came Out — at CMA Awards

Brothers Osborne are bringing a message of acceptance to Wednesday night's CMA Awards. The duo — comprising of siblings TJ and John — are set to perform their track "Younger Me," which TJ wrote about his experience coming to terms with his sexuality, at the awards show. The performance comes after the "Skeletons" singer publicly came out as gay in February.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

‘Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan’ Film Coming to AXS-TV

Earlier this year, Chrissie Hynde released a new album of original Bob Dylan covers. The recording, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, arrived on August 20, 2021. The intimate process behind the album is featured in Tomorrow is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, a new documentary by International Emmy® Award-winning filmmakers Michael Nunn and Billy Trevitt, that will premiere in the U.S. on AXS-TV on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. (It had its world premiere on May 24 on the U.K.’s Sky Arts channel in celebration of Dylan’s 80th birthday.)
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Greta Van Fleet Shows Crowd How They Saved Rock n’ Roll With Recent LA Performance

Greta Van Fleet performed one of their biggest hits at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on October 26, 2021. No matter what the haters say, these guys are now full-fledged rockstars. They definitely brought the house down with an epic live version of “Highway Tune”. And can we just say how amazing they sound? If you haven’t been to any of their shows, you’re seriously missing out. Watch it below.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Paul McCartney Reveal Details About His Diss Track For John Lennon

Paul McCartney appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Inside the Songs, and he talked about one of his songs from his Ram album – “Too Many People”. Macca admitted it was a dig at his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon. “This song was written a year or so after the Beatles...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy