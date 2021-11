Oil prices were climbing on Monday morning, as Saudi Arabia signals strong demand and investors digest the decision by OPEC+ to stick to its output boost plan. The price of global benchmark Brent crude January futures grew by 84 cents or 1% to $83.58 a barrel by 06:09 GMT, trading data shows. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by 95 cents or 1.2% to $82.22. Both benchmarks reversed last week's losses of 2% and 3% respectively.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO