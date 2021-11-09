CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil slips after gains on rosier outlook for global economy, fuel demand

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude was down 10 cents at $83.33 a barrel by 0410 GMT, after gaining...

OilPrice.com

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Gasoline prices in California have reached fever pitch, hitting their highest prices ever recorded, according to data from Gas Buddy. Average prices hit $4.68 per gallon today in California, beating out previous records set in 2008 and 2012. Gasoline prices in the United States have continued to climb as stockpiles...
Joe Biden
Jennifer Granholm
invezz.com

Crude Oil Price Prediction Following a Twist in Demand Outlook

Crude oil price remains above $80 despite heightened volatility in recent sessions. OPEC has lowered its forecast for global oil demand in Q4'21. Investors are concerned over the probability that the US may release oil from its SPR. Crude oil price is reacting to OPEC’S adjusted forecast for global oil...
CNN

Angry about gas prices? Blame Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. If you're looking for someone to blame for high gas prices, we're here to help. Hint: It's not President Biden. Here's...
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses to third week

Oil futures fell on Friday, suffering a third-straight weekly decline as traders continued to weigh the likelihood of a U.S. release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or a ban on oil exports to combat high oil and gasoline prices. During a White House press conference Friday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that all options remain on the table, but no decisions have been made. "What this tells us is that behind the scenes in the White House, they're not quite sure what to do," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Some say that a ban on U.S. oil exports would only reduce U.S. production and put domestic oil workers out of work, with little impact on gasoline prices, while an SPR release may only have a short-term impact, he said. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell 80 cents, or 1%, to settle at $80.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract ended the week with a 0.6% loss, FactSet data show.
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
OilPrice.com

OPEC Cuts 2021 Global Oil Demand Forecast Again

Global oil demand is expected to average 96.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, OPEC said on Thursday, revising down its forecast by 160,000 bpd after cutting expectations of fourth-quarter consumption by 330,000 bpd compared to last month’s outlook. In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), OPEC.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

