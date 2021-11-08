CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tremendous pent-up demand’: U.S. border reopens to Canadian land travelers

By Reuters
 6 days ago
TORONTO (Reuters) – A steady stream of Canadian visitors, particularly retirees headed to U.S. sun spots, crossed the U.S. border by car on Monday for the first time in 20 months as Washington lifted travel restrictions. Traffic was heavy at times at some U.S. border posts such as Bluewater...

AFP

Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base

Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. The US Treasury Department this week announced it was freezing any US assets and criminalising transactions with senior defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base. Washington accused the pair, along with other Cambodian officials, of conspiring to inflate costs at the base to pocket the proceeds. "Cambodia strongly deplores the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States over Cambodian officials on the basis of groundless allegations driven by geopolitical motives," the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
KSAT 12

“Happy to see you again”: U.S. reopens land borders with Mexico to vaccinated travelers after 19 months

EL PASO — The Solis sisters were excited to return to El Paso nearly two years since their last visit. After waiting 30 minutes to cross the international bridge that connects Ciudad Juárez to El Paso on Monday, 23-year-old Elizabeth Solis took out her iPhone to begin recording her experience walking onto the American side, 20 months after her last visit. Before the COVID-induced travel restrictions, she said they would go to El Paso every weekend to visit aunts, uncles and cousins.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Post

Border crossings by Haitian migrants plunged in October, CBP data show

The number of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the United States fell by more than 90 percent in October after the Biden administration aggressively ramped up its use of deportation flights, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post. CBP figures show about...
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Airbnb reveals international bookings are up 44% after the US reopened its borders to foreign travelers, as pent-up demand fuels travel recovery

Airbnb is expected to make significant gains from increased travel demand after the US loosened international travel restrictions. Recent data from Airbnb shows that foreign bookings increased 44% after the US announced it was reopening to foreign travelers. A travel expert told Insider this is just the start of a...
TRAVEL
Shore News Network

How a dispute over coal nearly sank the Glasgow Climate Pact

GLASGOW (Reuters) – It was very nearly a diplomatic disaster. Alok Sharma, the president of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, had convened the final meeting of representatives from nearly 200 countries to deliver the Glasgow Climate Pact, a deal meant to ensure the world still has a chance to avert the worst impacts of global warming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Honduran president arrives in Taiwan in surprise state visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández started a three-day surprise visit to Taiwan on Friday as the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China, worries that the next president of the Central American nation may break off relations and switch to diplomatic ties with Beijing.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

