MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 65,000 vaccinated Minnesotans have contracted COVID-19, according to health officials. These breakthrough cases account for about 2% of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who’ve been vaccinated against the virus. Currently, the state is giving out more booster shots than first doses. Doctors say that the boosters will help keep more breakthrough cases out of already crowded hospital rooms. More than 660,000 Minnesotans have received a booster shot — that’s about 20% of the fully-vaccinated population in Minnesota. With those figures, Minnesota is third in the nation for the percentage of the population with...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO