Reno man indicted for child sexual exploitation and child pornography offenses, following HSI, multiagency, investigation

By U.S. Immigrations, Customs Enforcement
 5 days ago
RENO, Nev. – A Reno man made his initial court appearance Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of children and child pornography offenses following a multiagency investigation lead by Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force of which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is an...

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offenses

Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 71, of Falkville, Alabama, pleaded guilty today to federal and local firearms offenses stemming from the discovery of weapons in his pickup truck parked near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to his plea agreement, Coffman traveled from Alabama to the District of Columbia several days...
FALKVILLE, AL
Trial Of Men Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Nears Verdict

The trial of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, whose death contributed to unrest during the summer of 2020, is nearing a verdict. Gregory McMichael, his son Travis and their neighbor, William Bryan, are currently on trial for the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, who was shot and killed near his home in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020. The three men all face the possibility of serving a life sentence in prison without parole.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Child Pornography#Child Molestation#Sexual Exploitation#The U S Attorney#Fbi#Sparks Police Department#General S Office
Former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Sentenced for Defrauding the Sheriff’s Office and Other Businesses

NEW ORLEANS – U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 9, 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter sentenced former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) captain KEVIN STIMAGE to twelve (12) months and one day imprisonment, one (1) year of supervised release, and payment of a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. STIMAGE had pled guilty to Theft from Programs Receiving Federal Funds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Texas Woman Charged For Assault On Flight Attendant

SAN FRANCISCO – Debby Dutton appeared today in federal court in Houston, Texas, to face the charge filed in San Francisco federal court of interference with an aircraft flight by assault upon a flight attendant, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair. Today’s hearing in Houston federal court initiates the first steps in a procedure to obtain an order directing Dutton to appear to face the charge against her in San Francisco federal court.
TEXAS STATE
Teens, 15 and 16 charged with attempted murder after shooting at cops during an investigation

New Castle, DE – On Thursday, two New Castle County Police detectives, along with a Delaware Juvenile Probation Officer, all assigned to the Division’s Safe Streets Team were operating in an undercover capacity, inside a vehicle, in the 100 block of Parma Avenue – Arbor Place Townhomes. These officers were in the area to gather intelligence regarding juveniles known to be involved in violent crime. After observing several juveniles in a wooded area, the officers started their car and began to drive from the area. As they neared the parkland on Parma Avenue, multiple shots were fired at the officers’ vehicle. The officers were able to flee the area without being injured.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
