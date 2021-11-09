Reno man indicted for child sexual exploitation and child pornography offenses, following HSI, multiagency, investigation

New Castle, DE – On Thursday, two New Castle County Police detectives, along with a Delaware Juvenile Probation Officer, all assigned to the Division’s Safe Streets Team were operating in an undercover capacity, inside a vehicle, in the 100 block of Parma Avenue – Arbor Place Townhomes. These officers were in the area to gather intelligence regarding juveniles known to be involved in violent crime. After observing several juveniles in a wooded area, the officers started their car and began to drive from the area. As they neared the parkland on Parma Avenue, multiple shots were fired at the officers’ vehicle. The officers were able to flee the area without being injured.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO