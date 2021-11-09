Reno man indicted for child sexual exploitation and child pornography offenses, following HSI, multiagency, investigation
RENO, Nev. – A Reno man made his initial court appearance Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of children and child pornography offenses following a multiagency investigation lead by Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force of which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is an...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
