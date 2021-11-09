CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Foodie Film Fest

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

$5-$10 Featuring "The Truffle Hunters." A documentary about a...

www.traverseticker.com

rue-morgue.com

Fest-fave Djinn film “ACHOURA” has a U.S. date and a poster

We’ve also got comments from the filmmaker. Dark Star Pictures has announced that it will bring ACHOURA to digital platforms and DVD December 14. Directed by Talal Selhami from a script he wrote with Jawad Lahlou and David Villemin, it stars Younes Bouab, Sofia Manousha, Moussa Maaskri, and Omar Lotfi. The synopsis: “Four friends reconnect when one of them, who disappeared 25 years ago, suddenly comes back into their lives. Together, they will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature born of a horrible legend.”
MOVIES
inmaricopa.com

Copa Shorts Film Fest goes COMEDY!

Copa Shorts Film Fest’s 5th Annual & ALL COMEDY-festival will be available via stream Nov. 6-7. There will be 15 new short comedy films, plus 15 stellar comedy shorts from our previous four years. See them anytime starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 7. Yes, we...
MOVIES
blogforarizona.net

11th Annual Loft Film Fest 2021 in person on November 10 to 18

“Celebrating its eleventh year in 2021, the Loft Film Fest is dedicated to showcasing the best independent, foreign and classic films, as well as celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors. The Loft Film Fest, through its eclectic and diverse programming, aims not only to expand the audience for cinema that challenges, inspires and entertains, but also to honor those artists whose talent and passion bring that cinema to life.”
MOVIES
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale film fest is virtual and in-person

After a surprise success adapting to the pandemic last year, the annual Scottsdale International Film Festival is returning as a hybrid event this week. Despite going virtual and halving the length of last year’s event, festival director Amy Ettinger said it was as successful as the year prior. Festival planners complemented it with the 2nd Look Streaming Cinema event this past spring.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest partners with Sedona Wolf Week November 10-11

Sedona AZ (October 30, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival, in partnership with two nonprofits, Plan B to Save Wolves and Wolf Dogs and Apex Protection Project, will be the venue for this year’s Sedona Wolf Week at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on November 10-11 from 9:00 am-8:30 pm each day. Attendees will [...] The post Sedona Film Fest partners with Sedona Wolf Week November 10-11 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
KEAN 105

24fps Film Fest Brings Fresh Short Films to Abilene’s Paramount Theatre

The historic Paramount Theatre (352 Cypress St) in downtown Abilene will host the 23rd Annual 24fps International Short Film Festival from Friday, November 5 to Saturday, November 6. The festival will feature three different programs, each showing different local, national, and international short films from comedy to horror and animation, selected from 3,400 submitted projects.
ABILENE, TX
The Portland Mercury

Get Your Tix Now for SCOOP—Our Short Documentary Film Fest!

SCOOP is a new mini-doc fest brought to you by brilliant minds behind HUMP!, SLAY, and SPLIFF Film Festivals. Earlier this year, we asked readers to go out into our chaotic world and SEND US THEIR BEST SCOOPS on the issues they care about the most. After combing through hundreds of submissions, we've curated a fresh and international lineup of 11 documentary shorts, including reports on everything from trippy plants in Hong Kong to the fight to save historic community spaces. There are enough scoops to satisfy everyone's tastes, and we've made sure to include a lot of Pacific Northwest representation.
MOVIES
SFGate

Miami Gems Film Festival Features the Best of the Fests

Miami film fans have an express pass to the best of the world’s film festivals at Miami Dade College’s eighth annual Miami Film Festival Gems, an offshoot of the Miami Film Festival. The Gems line-up expands to seven days this year (Nov. 4-10) and offers in-person screenings of lauded features selected from prestige festivals and international awards season contenders.
MIAMI, FL
oakparktalon.org

French Film Fest Gone Virtual

Per usual tradition, students in all levels of French classes at Oak Park High School geared up for the annual Colcoa French Film Festival. Normally, French teacher Maryannick Bovard and her integrated classes make a day out of the festival, and take a field trip to the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles in order to attend. The event is normally coordinated by Oak Park’s French Club. However this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event switched to both in-person and virtual platforms, taking place for students on Nov. 1, in order to accommodate attendees.
OAK PARK, CA
entertainmenttoday.net

MEET THE PRESS FILM FESTIVAL AT AFI FEST RETURNS FOR ITS FIFTH YEAR ON NOV. 11

The power of the short form documentary has become more evident in recent years. The ability to digest more than a quick bite, but without the risk losing 90 minute with a feature length film is a viable solution for many journalists, filmmakers and viewers. The Meet the Press Film...
MOVIES
Wiscnews.com

Conservation-themed films to be showcased Saturday in second Conserve Sauk Film Fest

The second-ever Conserve Sauk Film Festival is returning this weekend to showcase 20 conservation-themed films in a single day, while Baraboo’s downtown theater is lining up more movies and events throughout November. Justine Bula, a steering committee member and the education coordinator for Sauk County Land Resources and Environment, said...
BARABOO, WI
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Let’s All Go Back to the Lobby: After a year on hiatus, the Loft Film Fest welcomes Tucson back to the movies

For Jeff Yanc, the best part of going to the movies is going to the movies. In other words, it’s not just about seeing a movie, but the communal experience surrounding it—gathering with strangers in a dark room, gazing up at the same screen, reacting in real time to whatever pops up on it and discussing its merits in the lobby afterward. It’s the guiding principle behind the Loft, Tucson’s premiere independent cinema, and especially its titular annual film festival, for which Yanc serves as co-director. And so, last year, when a certain global health crisis made gathering in any enclosed space inadvisable, he and the other organizers faced a hard choice: follow the lead of many other festivals and go virtual, or go dark completely.
TUCSON, AZ
filminquiry.com

The Latest Podcast #56: ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Film Fest 919

Film Inquiry presents The Latest, a podcast series tackling the latest releases, movie news, and discussions in the film community. Each week, join host Jesse Nussman for thoughtful discussions with exciting guests to break down the industry’s latest trends and dive deep into the movies driving conversation. This week, Jesse...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Verzió Film Festival 2021: Verzió Launches Places to B Fest Network

BUDAPEST: Verzió International Human Rights Film Festival (Budapest, Hungary), Fipadoc International Documentary Film Festival (Biarritz, France) and Biografilm festival (Bologna, Italy) are launching a new network, Places to B – Biarritz, Bologna, Budapest. The festival runs through 14 November 2021 in Budapest and online through 15 – 21 November. The...
MOVIES
traverseticker.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART

