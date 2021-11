Normally, you’d wake up on your Monday morning, boot up your phone/laptop/tablet, and race to my MMMR to see what boilerplate takes I have about the state of the team. I’m going to eschew that routine this week because the team sucks and won’t be getting radically better until either injuries begin to heal or roster shakeups start to happen. There’s no need for me to pile on just yet.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO