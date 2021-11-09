CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Speaker for AAUW of TC

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Sarah Eichberger of MSU Extension &...

www.traverseticker.com

Eureka Times-Standard

AAUW speaker looks at university’s strategic plan

The Humboldt Branch of the American Association of University Women is holding its monthly meeting on Saturday, Nov. 6, via Zoom. The speaker will be Jenn Capps, provost and vice president, Academic Affairs, at Humboldt State University. Community members are invited to join in and learn more about HSU’s strategic...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Veterans Collaborative Meeting to feature guest speaker Rober Merchant

The Veterans Collaborative Meeting will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., at the Kerr McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave. Guest speaker will be Robert Merchant, executive director of Ambulatory Care Services, at the VA Los Angeles Healthcare Systerms. Merchant will have "A conversation with Ridgecrest Veterans about...
RIDGECREST, CA
wdnonline.com

AAUW November luncheon planned Nov. 17 at SWOSU

Jacy Soliz, who currently serves as an instructor in the Mathematics Department at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, is the featured luncheon speaker for a luncheon planned by the Weatherford chapter of the American Association of University Women. The luncheon is planned noon November 17 in the Bonny Board Room of...
WEATHERFORD, OK
ledger.news

AAUW Libations and Conversations — Thursday, November 18

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Libations & Conversations Group will be meeting on Thursday, November 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Location is on the balcony at Hotel Sutter in Sutter Creek. No-host drinks are available at the meeting. Our presenter is Cathy Castillo-Swift. Cathy is a CPA based in Sutter Creek. She will speak on the minimum wage. Please join us for this informal Branch event. It is available to everyone in the community. No need to RSVP, just come join the discussion and bring a friend if you wish! AAUW is a national organization whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Membership is open to all graduates who hold an associate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university. For more information visit: amador-ca.aauw.net.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
waxahachietx.com

Guest speaker discusses Navarro College nursing programs at monthly meeting

Dr. Julie Orteaga, program director for Associate Degree Nursing at Navarro College, was the guest speaker at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 monthly meeting, which took place Tuesday at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana. Orteaga discussed the history of the nursing program at Navarro College,...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
ksmu.org

Studio 55 Fine Arts Guild Resumes Monthly Meetings With Guest Speaker Cheryl Vowels

Studio 55 Fine Arts Guild is a group comprised of art lovers and visual artists, in all media, all levels of expertise, including art professionals and emerging artists. You have to be 18 years or older to join the guild. (It used to be exclusively for people aged 55 and older, but though they've remained retain the “55 “in the name, they have made membership more inclusive by pushing eligibility back to 18 years of age.) Studio 55 present educational programs, workshops and exhibitions, and holds monthly meetings, complete with guest speakers, on the second Wednesday of each month at 1:00pm in The Gallery at National Avenue Christian Church, 1515 S. National Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mypaperonline.com

AAUW Greater Wayne Area Branch Holds Three Scholarship Events

The Greater Wayne Area branch of AAUW held three events during the summer and fall in order to garner funds for scholarships to support women returning to college. One Saturday in July, the branch took a booth at the Wayne Farmer’s Market where new and gently used jewelry, handbags, scarves, hats and books were sold.
WAYNE, NJ
yourvalley.net

AAUW makes college connections

Members of the AAUW Northwest Valley College Connection Team met Oct. 19 to review information about structure, funding and resources of the team. These branch members will begin working to support college/university staff and students in the months ahead. They are making the AAUW mission matter in our local community.
COLLEGES
Midland Daily News

Dorothy Arthur receives AAUW award

At the fall AAUW luncheon on Oct. 21, Dorothy Arthur received the Named Gift Honoree award for 2021. Arthur has been an active member of the Midland branch for the past 16 years. She has served on the board of directors as delegate-at-large and nominations chair. She was a member of the Scholarship Committee and has been involved in the biannual Used Book Sale and several interest groups. As a former teacher, Arthur belongs to the Retired Teachers Association. She is an active member of the United Methodist Church and along with her husband, the Rev. Joy Arthur, she is a dedicated advocate for peace. Born and raised in Midland, Dorothy recently celebrated her ninety-second birthday and happily continues her volunteer service to her community. (Photo provided)
MIDLAND, MI
Independent Herald

Pastor Lee is guest speaker at American Legion Vets Day service

Oneida First Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Sean Allen Lee will be the guest speaker at the American Legion Post 136’s annual Veterans Day service, Post Commander Avery Honeycutt announced Sunday. The annual service will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the War Memorial Building on Alberta Street in Oneida,...
ONEIDA, TN
californianewswire.com

Attorney David Goldman Guest Speaker at Sarasota Charity Organization Fund Raiser

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov 04, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney David L Goldman was a guest speaker at the “Night Of Hope” fundraising event, held by the Second Chance Last Opportunity charitable organization in Sarasota, Florida. On the evening of Thursday, October 28, 2021 Second Chance Last Opportunity held a “Night...
ulm.edu

Karen Vaughn guest speaker at ULM annual Veterans Appreciation Ceremony Nov. 11

Karen Vaughn, Blue Star Mother and bestselling author, will be the guest speaker at the ULM Veterans Appreciation Ceremony on Nov. 11 at Bayou Pointe Event Center. The University of Louisiana Monroe’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Ceremony is 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Bayou Pointe Event Center. Students,...
MONROE, LA
nyit.edu

Panel, Guest Speaker Explore Technology in Students’ Lives

Far left: Trevor Muir; far right: Melissa Huey; center, clockwise from top left: Paulana Lamonier, Tiffany Roberts, Alvin Stanley, Yash Trivedi. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, society has relied heavily on technology in everyday life, especially in education. And because of this, the lives of students have changed drastically—in both positive and negative ways that affect how they receive and share information, how they learn and work, and how they conduct their lives.
OLD WESTBURY, NY
uci.edu

Graduate student earns prestigious AAUW fellowship

Zayda Sorrell-Medina received an AAUW fellowship for $20,000 for the academic year 2021-22. She said she “was elated and couldn’t believe my eyes.” Photo by Steve Zylius. Support allows Zayda Sorrell-Medina to commit full focus to the pursuit of her Ph.D. The American Association of University Women awarded $20,000 Zayda...
COLLEGES
traverseticker.com

NMC To Host Public Veterans Day Ceremony

Northwestern Michigan College is inviting the community to attend its annual Veterans Day ceremony this year either in person or virtually, with in-person activities held between the Tanis and Osterlin buildings on NMC’s main campus beginning at 9:30am Thursday. All remarks will be delivered from the flagpole area. A livestream will be available on Zoom here.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Cancels Nov. 19 Classes, Beginning Thanksgiving Break A Day Early

(CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it will cancel Nov. 19 classes to start the Thanksgiving Break a day early. Superintendent Alex Marrero says the district made the decision because he’s seen how stressful and draining the year has already been for students, teachers and staff. He encouraged everyone to care for themselves and to take advantage of the day to get children vaccinated. “Please consider using this additional time to take advantage of the opportunity to have family members vaccinated,” Marrero shared in a newsletter. “This is so critical to providing the healthiest learning conditions possible and ensuring our schools...
DENVER, CO
Saratogian

10th Pride of our Nation…’ exhibit opens with Arsenal Commander as guest speaker

TROY, N.Y. — Col. Earl B. Schonberg, Jr., who assumed duties as the 61st Commander of the Watervliet Arsenal in July 2020, will be the guest speaker during a reception to open “Pride of Our Nation… Pride of Our College,” the tenth exhibition of military photographs and memorabilia loaned by current faculty, staff and students at Hudson Valley Community College. The reception, open free to the public, is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Marvin Library Learning Commons on the Troy campus.
TROY, NY
traverseticker.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART

