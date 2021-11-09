Guest Speaker for AAUW of TC

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Libations & Conversations Group will be meeting on Thursday, November 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Location is on the balcony at Hotel Sutter in Sutter Creek. No-host drinks are available at the meeting. Our presenter is Cathy Castillo-Swift. Cathy is a CPA based in Sutter Creek. She will speak on the minimum wage. Please join us for this informal Branch event. It is available to everyone in the community. No need to RSVP, just come join the discussion and bring a friend if you wish! AAUW is a national organization whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Membership is open to all graduates who hold an associate or higher degree from a regionally accredited college or university. For more information visit: amador-ca.aauw.net.

SUTTER CREEK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO