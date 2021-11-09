Guest Speaker for AAUW of TC

Studio 55 Fine Arts Guild is a group comprised of art lovers and visual artists, in all media, all levels of expertise, including art professionals and emerging artists. You have to be 18 years or older to join the guild. (It used to be exclusively for people aged 55 and older, but though they've remained retain the “55 “in the name, they have made membership more inclusive by pushing eligibility back to 18 years of age.) Studio 55 present educational programs, workshops and exhibitions, and holds monthly meetings, complete with guest speakers, on the second Wednesday of each month at 1:00pm in The Gallery at National Avenue Christian Church, 1515 S. National Avenue.
