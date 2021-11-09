CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Anders Morley: Author, Skier, & Adventurer

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

In his early thirties, Morley strapped on cross-country skis to travel across Canada...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

The Adventures of Jake And Alli

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Susan Jenkins McClendon about a children’s book called The Adventures of Jake And Alli, a story about her two dogs named Jake and Alli and their adventures throughout the different states in the USA. For more information on these books or where to buy them visit https://www.jakeandalliadventures.com/.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KDVR.com

IcelandX: Iceland Tours and Adventures

Have you ever thought about visiting Iceland? Well, now is your chance with IcelandX, they are America’s only specialized tour operator. They offer Micro-Group travel, great for a getaway with your girlfriends or a corporate retreat. And they have a great offer for Colorado’s Best viewers. If you book one of their signature trips, you’ll get $300 off per person. Call 1-833-IX-tours or go to Icelandx.com.
LIFESTYLE
traverseticker.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "The Pout, Pout Fish" by Deborah Dieson. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
Wicked Local

Finley’s Adventures

I had a surprise for Finley which I didn’t disclose until we were well underway. We were headed out to western Massachusetts to spend a few days at Bascom Lodge on top of Mount Greylock, the highest mountain in the state. Leaf-peeping and hiking with hopes of sharing a beautiful sunrise with Finley were in the basic plans as we embarked on this clear Tuesday morning in early October.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Adventurer#Skier
atlantanews.net

Author Wilbur Smith, Chronicler of African Adventures, Dies at 88

PARIS - Zambia-born novelist Wilbur Smith chronicled dramatic adventures on the African continent, creating internationally acclaimed fiction that drew on his own action-packed life. Smith died in South Africa at age 88, his publisher announced Saturday. He gained recognition in 1964 with his debut novel 'When the Lion Feeds,' the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
glasgowcourier.com

Adventures in St. Marie, Classic

Greetings from the "Original" Adventures in St. Marie. We were rather flummoxed when we listened to our phone answering device and found out that we were writing articles for the "Buzz!" After carefully checking the assertion we found out "close, but no cigar." Our header was copied for the most...
SAINT MARIE, MT
northwestprimetime.com

Quiet Adventure

Turning left instead of right, I took the long way home. Slow road trip, gaze at scenes—painted leaves season. A strutting wild rooster showed off—red crown comb. Tires roll on gold leaf carpet lane—windblown reason. Along the way, tall red trees form an artful chorus line. Leaves waved like dance...
SEATTLE, WA
GeekyGadgets

SkiAvec cross-country skiing aid for Nordic skiers

Skier Maggie Sullivan has created a cross-country skiing aid concept called the SkiAvec designed to help Nordic skiers avoid falls, injuries and laborious trail braking skis through ungroomed snow. The SkiAvec has been created to make cross-country skiing fun safer and easier and is now available to back via Kickstarter to help take the concept into production.
SKIING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

All Aboard For A Holiday Adventure

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Homeowners Born Before 1985 Get $3708 Benefit in October (You Must Request It) Oregon Will Pay $309/month off Your Mortgage if You Have No Missed Payments. This Portable Heater Might Be the...
LIFESTYLE
blueridgeoutdoors

The Adventure Cleanse

When big satisfaction comes from quick, backyard escapes. I’m not gonna lie to you and say the river I’m paddling is pretty. There are glimpses of pretty—a pasture coming down to the bank with a black cow way off in the corner. The occasional rock outcropping rising from the water’s edge. But mostly it’s just sad. A recent tropical storm has uprooted trees and deposited big pieces of trash, like car doors and full-sized dumpsters, along the banks. Then you have all of the industrial bones that the river cruises through—highway underpasses, sewage pipes…I stood between a discarded shopping cart and stained mattress to scout one rapid. So, we’re not talking about a Wild and Scenic River here. More like Urban and Unattractive.
LIFESTYLE
sevendaysvt

Jean Koch Was 'One of the Most Beautiful Skiers on the Mountain’

Fifty years ago, when the three Koch siblings were kids, they piled into a big American station wagon on Friday afternoons. With their parents up front, they rode 270 miles from Franklin Lakes, N.J., to Fayston. The five-hour road trip to ski at Mad River Glen and spend a couple of days in the house they shared with family friends was a weekly event during childhood winters.
BURLINGTON, VT
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth as Experts Detect Hole in the Sun

Today, a solar storm might pass by Earth. Days after a stunning Northern Light was seen above Scotland. According to SpaceWeather.com, a stream of solar wind is expected to collide with the planet's magnetic field, causing a mild geomagnetic disruption in the polar regions. On Friday, a coronal hole was...
ENVIRONMENT
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Large Asteroid Approaches Earth TODAY – Are We in Trouble?

Big chunks of rock and ice hurtling through the Solar System have collided with Earth many times in the past. Most asteroids that come nearby are either avoiding our planet or get obliterated in the atmosphere due to air friction combined with their huge speed. SciTechDaily.com informs us about a...
ASTRONOMY
njmom.com

#NJMOM Adventures Of The Week

It’s Halloween! From painting to pumpkins to dressing up in family costumes to getting in all the fall feels, we’re having lots of spooky and spirited #NJMOM adventures this last week of October. Thanks for sharing your week with us. Featured Image Photo Credit: @aimeexolee. We want to hear from...
SOCIETY
outsidemagazine

It’s Time to Reconsider What Skiers Think Is Cool

I started feeling like I wasn’t cool enough to be a skier about a decade ago. I got to the point where I didn’t want to talk to skiers I didn’t know because they often gave me no credibility in the conversation. I’ve been a skier my whole life, but, to them, I didn’t fit the mold. I don’t know if it’s because I’m brown or because I’m a woman or because I was too young or because of my size. My dad, a Black man whose love of skiing (and love for my mom) brought him to Tahoe in the ’70s, always says that there are a hundred reasons why someone might not like you, so never try to guess which one it is. I don’t actually want to know.
TENNIS
Surfline

Micro’s Aventuur Adventure

When it comes to wave pools, renowned super-coach Glenn “Micro” Hall can’t really put his finger on a come-to-Jesus moment. All he knows is that at first, he was a sceptic. “Like a lot of us who’ve been surfing for a while, I wasn’t quite sure how it could fit,”...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

It’s snow time: 10 new winter holidays in Europe for skiers and non-skiers

Promising magical hikes along snowy forest trails in the Fanes-Senes-Braies natural park, around Lago di Braies and beneath the craggy peaks of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, an Exodus group snowshoeing trip to the Dolomites explores some of the region’s prettiest scenery. Lovely Hotel Adler, which has a great restaurant and a wellness centre in the village of Villabassa, is the base for the week and, from this winter, the tour is offered with the option of rail travel instead of flights.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy