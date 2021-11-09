Women of The Night

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
