Women of The Night

This is a composite of 5 photos (paddler x3, River, star trails). I was out on the Manistee river in N. Michigan messing around with ND filters. As I was taking an 8 min exposure a paddler happened to be going by. He said he would be coming back, so I left the tripod set up and took three 1/10s exposures in a row as he came toward me. The late afternoon sky was kind of boring, so I added the star trails from a photo I took nearby last year. I used blending modes and layers in Photoshop to create the composite. I’m new to compositing, so any critique is welcome.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 12 DAYS AGO