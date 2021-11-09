CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Women of The Night

 5 days ago

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil...

Madison365

Lilada Gee hopes to inspire women and girls with her artwork at this Friday’s Gallery Night

“I’m hoping to inspire young girls interested in art … but I’m also hoping that I inspire other women – particularly Black women who have lost themselves along the pathway of life who are maybe looking at me and seeing what I’m doing in the second half of life and embracing it,” says artist Lilada Gee. “Maybe they will feel like they can do it, too, whatever it may be … that they give themselves permission to fully be themselves.”
MADISON, WI
Lustron Stories: Americans at Home

The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now. Runs Sept. 27 - Nov. 13. A Members Closing Reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 12 from 5:30-7pm with Charles Mintz.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Storytime Adventures

Featuring "The Pout, Pout Fish" by Deborah Dieson. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
Fstoppers

Night Paddler

This is a composite of 5 photos (paddler x3, River, star trails). I was out on the Manistee river in N. Michigan messing around with ND filters. As I was taking an 8 min exposure a paddler happened to be going by. He said he would be coming back, so I left the tripod set up and took three 1/10s exposures in a row as he came toward me. The late afternoon sky was kind of boring, so I added the star trails from a photo I took nearby last year. I used blending modes and layers in Photoshop to create the composite. I’m new to compositing, so any critique is welcome.
PHOTOGRAPHY
#Art Museum#Of The Night#Tc Nocturnes
Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Southern Digest

Girls Night In: Game Night Edition

The Association for Women Students held a girls’ Game Night for all female students on campus on November 2 at 7 p.m. in the Cotillion Ballroom. This was the second event of AWS Week, and for many in attendance, it was the general consensus that this event was a perfect way to spend a Tuesday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
A Foodie Film Fest

$5-$10 Featuring "The Truffle Hunters." A documentary about a band of elderly men & their dogs who comb the northern Italian forests looking for the white Alba truffle. Runs Nov. 5-10. Purchase tickets in advance.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Visual Art
Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Night at the Theater

Over 50 students and teachers traveled to ASU-Beebe recently to see Panther alum Ben Byrd in the starring role of The Old Man And The Old Moon.
BEEBE, AR
Holiday Nights

The Red River Zoo and Cass County Electric Cooperative are excited to announce that Holiday Nights returns this November & December!. Holiday Nights at the Red River Zoo will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 26th & 27th, December 3rd & 4th, December 10th & 11th, and December 17th & 18th.
TRAVEL
Concerts Returning To Dennos

After nearly two full years without in-person performances, Milliken Auditorium is welcoming the return of live music beginning in early 2022. The Dennos Concert Series kicks off Jan. 8 with the Latin Jazz septet Aguankó, led by conga player and composer Alberto Nacif. It will be followed Jan. 26 by the Sweet Water Warblers, comprised of singer/songwriters Rachael Davis, Lindsay Lou, and May Erlewine. On Feb. 12, Dennos welcomes veteran Chicago bluesman Toranzo Cannon, with “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis March 5. Worldbeat is represented March 19 by Bassel & The Supernaturals, with first-generation Syrian-American Bassel Almadani's soulful melodies, funk inspired rhythms, and lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. The series concludes April 15 with Loudon Wainwright III (pictured), who has released 24 studio albums and four live albums over the course of his more than 50 years in the business.
PERFORMING ARTS
"String"

Join the IAA Theatre Division for Sarah Hammond & Adam Gwon's original musical about fate, love & the imperfections that make us human. Email: boxoffice@interlochen.org to reserve free tickets.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Comedy with Mary Santora

$15-$25 Enjoy Santora's "slightly dark, incredibly quick, observational style" of comedy. Her debut album, "Hillbilly Boujee," hit #1 on both iTunes & Amazon, #5 on Billboard, & can be heard regularly on Siriusxm.
TV & VIDEOS
Bayside Travelers Waltz Workshop

Bayside Travellers Traditional Dance Society presents a Waltz workshop instructed by Mykl Werth. This will be followed with a concert by Woodland Celtic featuring Sue Wood & Ruby John from 7:30-9:30pm. Masks required. Bring your Oleson's & Family Fare receipts. Memberships will be accepted at the door.
THEATER & DANCE
BBC

Women's night dog walk group campaigns against violence

A dog trainer has set up a women's dog walking group in the aftermath of the death of Sarah Everard, to raise awareness of violence against women. Daniele Moulton started the Women's Pack Walk to help women feel safe at night walking alone or with their dogs. She said she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IAA Music Division Recital

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Music Center 1008. Enjoy a diverse program of classical & contemporary works presented by Interlochen Arts Academy’s Music Division. Young artists from the division’s string, woodwind, brass, piano, percussion, voice, & guitar programs will perform solo & small ensemble works in a variety of styles & genres.
MUSIC
Transition Night

The School District's Preschool to School Transition Team will be hosting a Kindergarten Transition Parent Night filled with learning and activities to help prepare children for kindergarten n the Family Engagement Center, 2811 House Ave. Door #4. The event will be hosted on the third Thursday each month from November...
SOCIETY
Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
ANIMALS

