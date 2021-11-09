Fight online counterfeits

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO