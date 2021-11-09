CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Fight online counterfeits

By the Editorial Board
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline commerce has been one of the...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A ‘watered down’ counterfeit crackdown won the support of Amazon, other sites

Happy Wednesday! We’re halfway there, folks. Below: We face facts on Facebook’s facial recognition about-face, and Apple draws an employee complaint. A “watered down” counterfeit crackdown won the support of Amazon, other sites. E-commerce companies including Amazon are rallying around bipartisan legislation aimed at cracking down on counterfeits sold online,...
INTERNET
CBS News

Counterfeit products flood internet ahead of holidays

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven even more consumers to do their shopping online, particularly around the holidays, in order to avoid in-store contact. But making purchases over the internet can be risky, too. Take Aaron Muderick, founder of Crazy Aarons magnetic putty, who on Tuesday told a Senate committee that...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beneficiaries#E Commerce#Covid 19 Pandemic
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

Number of people quitting their jobs hits new high in September

NEW YORK — The number of people who quit their jobs rose to a record high in September, the Department of Labor said Friday. Some 4.4 million workers, or 3% of the total workforce, quit their jobs in September, the DOL said, marking the highest number since the government started tracking the data. Moreover, the number of job openings in September was 10.4 million -- tying August for the second-highest figure ever recorded and down only slightly from the record 10.9 million job openings seen in July.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

685,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in September, Exacerbating Labor Shortages Ahead of the Holidays

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy