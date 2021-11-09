What’s Next For Caleb Plant?

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says Canelo Alvarez could take on Artur Beterbiev in his next fight after he defeated Caleb Plant.Canelo became the undisputed super middleweight champion on Saturday after beating Plant by knock-out in the 11th round. He could now take on a new challenge and hard-hitting Beterbiev could be the perfect candidate.Sulaiman told Sky Sports: “Yes. Beterbiev makes a mandatory defence in December and will be open to do anything he wants to do. It would be a tremendous match. Beterbiev is undefeated, he is a heavy, heavy puncher.“He would be a very strong threat to Canelo’s legacy....

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO