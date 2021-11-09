What’s Next For Caleb Plant?

If there’s one thing Leonard Ellerbe is familiar with, it’s major fights. As perhaps the most significant member of Team Mayweather outside of Floyd Mayweather himself, the man has helped orchestrate such behemoths as Mayweather-Pacquiao, and Mayweather-McGregor, among others. Although this week’s major battle, between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world, may not not be quite as big as the aforementioned matches, no one should make the mistake of thinking this fight isn’t a huge event for the sport. It is. First off, any fight involving Canelo, boxing’s pound for pound star, is notable. Also, Canelo takes risks. Aside from Gennady Golovkin, Plant is pretty much the biggest fight out there for him.
