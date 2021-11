Bryan Harsin is being discussed as the SEC Coach of the Year at Auburn as he has largely exceeded expectations even as the Tigers enter the home stretch of the season. “I think our guys have improved as the season’s gone on,” Harsin said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “Our staff has improved as the season’s gone on. That’s the goal. … We still have a lot of football left. Right now, up to this point, I think we’ve done things in the last few weeks that have been more consistent in a good way. … Really, it’s in our own preparation and how we do things. Our guys are more comfortable with the schedule and are focused as far as the things we have to get done each day.”

