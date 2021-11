Talon Jenkins, Ryan Gilbert, and Joel Meyer bring you their NHL betting picks and analysis in this episodTalon Jenkins, Ryan Gilbert, and Joel Meyer bring you their NHL Betting Picks and Best Bets for Thursday and Friday.e of the Hockey Gambling Podcast. They start out with some NHL news before digging into Tuesday’s nine-game slate. The boys then move to Wednesday’s four-game slate and close out the show with a new segment – “Lock, Dog, Total” – with their lock, underdog, and total for the two days.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO