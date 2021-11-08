Thousands of baby river turtles released in Peruvian jungle

Students like Duncan Stanley, a sophomore communication/ theatre major from Belden, are busily working on preparations for “Banner—A Sea Turtle Saga.” The original musical production will be presented to the public Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the McComas Hall Mainstage Theater. Tickets are $5 and available at https://msstate.universitytickets.com/. Sponsored by the university's Northern Gulf Institute, Department of Communication and Theatre MSU, the play tells the story of a green sea turtle named Banner and his sea-creature friends. It also educates about environmental hazards impacting marine environments like plastic pollution, oil spills and climate change. To see more behind-the-scenes photos, click here.
