Free Fire UMP Booyah Day 2021 Evo Gun: All features discussed!

This is a bit tricky to answer. They are all good in their places. I’m mainly a COD Mobile player, but I have played Free Fire and PUBG as well. Let’s talk about them all. This game is developed mainly for low-end devices, so it will work on a vast basis. It is approximately 500–600 MB. The graphics are a bit cartoonish, but that’s what you can expect from a 500–600 MB game. The controls are fine. You have a separate button for sprinting, and I personally do not like that. Except that, it’s a good game and if you have a low-end device, you can surely go for it. There are many glitches and bugs in this game as well. The guns do not have any recoil. Overall, it’s a 7/10 for me.

12 DAYS AGO