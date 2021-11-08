CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman says he's impressed himself with his performance so far

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TegUw_0cqrCdHj00

The Baltimore Ravens drafted wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He was expected to be a big part of Baltimore’s offense early on in his rookie year, but suffered an injury during training camp that sidelined him for the first five weeks of the regular season. However, in his first three games since returning, he’s played at a very high level.

When asked about how encouraged he’s been with his performance so far, Bateman said that he’s even impressed himself a little. bit with how well he’s been able to play thus far.

“I think I’ve impressed myself a little bit. It’s my third game out, I’m getting more comfortable in the offense, getting more comfortable playing in the NFL. So, right now, I’m just having fun [and] staying locked-in.”

Through three games, Bateman has caught 12 passes for 161 yards, averaging 13.4 yards per catch. 11 of his 12 catches have gone for first downs, so he’s also established himself as a chain mover.

As Bateman continues to play and get familiar with the NFL game, he should be able to grow his game at a rapid rate. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has already developed some good chemistry with the rookie receiver, and it should only get better as time passes.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
numberfire.com

Rashod Bateman (groin) active for Ravens in Week 9

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin) is active for the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Bateman, as the team expected, is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings. While the rookie receiver missed Friday's practice with a groin injury (after suffering a similar injury earlier in the year), the team seemed less than concerned about his health.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Rashod Bateman Start/Sit: Will the Ravens’ rookie play on Sunday?

After returning from a core muscle surgery, it sure looked like Rashod Bateman was slowly working his way toward being a useful fantasy football asset. With two games under his belt and the bye week to rest up, Bateman was poised for a big second half. Unfortunately, he sustained a groin injury at practice and is now questionable for Week 9. Will Bateman play this week, and can fantasy managers trust him in lineups?
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Brandon Williams and Sammy Watkins Inactive; Rashod Bateman Is Active

The Ravens will be missing a key run defender Sunday, facing one of the NFL's top running backs. Nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) is inactive against the Minnesota Vikings and will be out of the lineup for just the second time this season. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (444 yards, 4.5 yards per carry) is one of the keys to Minnesota's offense, and he may get even more touches without Williams in the lineup. Derek Wolfe, another key member of Baltimore's defensive line, has been out of the lineup all season and remains on injured reserve. With Williams not playing, Justin Ellis is expected to start at nose tackle and see plenty of action, while Kahlil Mackenzie could also be part of the defensive line rotation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Wr
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: QB Lamar Jackson’s presnap presence, WR Rashod Bateman’s diverse talents and more

At age 24, Lamar Jackson is not quite late-stage Peyton Manning, a presnap maestro whose gestures and checks are almost as interesting as his postsnap execution. That’s not to say the Ravens quarterback is not in control at the line of scrimmage. “Lamar has a lot of offense in his hands,” coach John Harbaugh said after a 34-31 win Sunday over the Vikings. “He’s in control, and he has options. ...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Rashod Bateman Waiver Wire Week 10: Fantasy outlook for Ravens WR

With fantasy managers looking for a midseason boost to their lineup via the waiver wire, the Week 10 deadline could prove to be pivotal as several options dot the free agency pool in the majority of leagues. Those needing long-term help off the waiver wire should consider Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, as he could blossom into the team’s top target on the way to becoming one of the best values in all of fantasy football.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Rashod Bateman Has Started Hot But Is Looking for Breakout Game

Rashod Bateman is a confident guy. But the rookie wide receiver's hot start in his first three NFL games has taken even him by surprise. After his debut was delayed by five games by groin surgery, Bateman has made an instant impact on the Ravens offense and shown there's another level he can help take it to.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

‘Everybody wants No. 8’: As Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s star rises, youth football follows his lead

In August 2020, youth football players and coaches gathered after a Jacksonville Storm practice on a grass field behind a church in eastern North Carolina. They were two weeks into their Pop Warner preseason, and the time had come to pick jersey numbers. The coaches, volunteers from the military town of Jacksonville, went from player to player, kids ranging in age from 8 to 10 years old, and ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Mark Viviano Breaks Down What Went Wrong For The Ravens In Miami

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has preached it throughout this unpredictable and chaotic season. The NFL, he says, is a week-to-week league. In other words, whatever you think you know, or whatever trend you’re looking at, it’s likely to change the following week. It’s true. It’s painfully true for the Ravens in prime time at Miami, touted as a homecoming for South Florida native Lamar Jackson, the Ravens quarterback–his friends and family watching Lamar and the offense struggle. He was sacked four times and the frustration showed on the sidelines. The Ravens managed just one field goal in the first...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Did Miami Unlock The Key To Beating The Ravens?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) —  If Lamar Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s offense don’t figure out how to beat cover zero defensive schemes, the Ravens won’t have to wait until the playoffs to flop. Jackson had no room to run and little time to throw against Miami. The Dolphins entered with the NFL’s third-worst defense but shut down Jackson and Baltimore’s high-powered offense in a 22-10 win Thursday night. In a copycat league, the Ravens can expect to see more teams use Miami’s aggressive approach. The Dolphins brought heavy blitz packages, leaving no defenders deep. Jackson couldn’t take advantage. He finished 26 of 43...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens Week 10 Rookie Report: Bateman continues to impress, Oweh ends sack drought

The Baltimore Ravens had all of the healthy members from their 2021 rookie class active for their stunning 22-10 loss on the road to the Miami Dolphins in primetime on Thursday Night Football. Of all the first-year players that suited up for the game, the two first round picks stood out the most.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy