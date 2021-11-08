CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens release first injury report for Week 10 matchup vs. Dolphins

 5 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are on a short week in Week 10 as they travel to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins on “Thursday Night Football”.

Baltimore has experienced plenty of injuries this season. The team’s latest player to find himself done for the year is safety DeShon Elliott, who suffered a torn bicep as well as a torn pectoral muscle. Despite the injury woes, the Ravens have held a “next man up” mindset and hold a 6-2 record to lead the AFC North.

On Monday, the Ravens released their first injury report of the week. The practice was a walk-through, so the injury report is a practice estimation. One player featured on the list was recently promoted to the 53-man roster and is expected to return to the field soon.

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) who has not taken a snap this season was promoted to the 53-man roster on Monday. Boyle suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 9 of the 2020 season against the New England Patriots, which resulted in season-ending surgery.

Ahead of Thursday Night’s matchup, Ravens head coach gave a positive update on Boyle’s game status for Week 10.

Running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) did not participate in practice. Murray’s availability for Thursday appears to be doubtful.

Closing out the injury report with a limited session are wide receivers Marquise Brown (back) and Sammy Watkins (thigh), cornerback Tavon Young (knee) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder).

