SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-8-21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastJackson TimberwolvesPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 11/8/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, November 8, 2021. We meet the Lake Stevens Volleyball team, including head coach Kyle Hoglund and team captains Hayli Tri and Anna Schroedl (our KRKO Russell & Hill Female Athlete of the Month for October 2021); the Vikings are 15-0 and in the middle of NW District Tournament play; also ranked #1 in the state RPI. Then it’s the Jackson Girls Soccer Team with head coach Terry Ryan and team captains Kate Russell, Kaelyn Fernandez and Kaeden Hansen. The Timberwolves were co-Western Conference 4A champions. Rinally the Stanwood football team and assistant coach Collins Cameron and running back/defensive back Ryder Bumgarner; the Spartans are fresh off a 40-35 win over the Lincoln Abes in district play and they qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in 25 years.

