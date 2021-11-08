CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsTalk Hour 1 || 11-8-21

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

Scott Beatty and...

www.news-gazette.com

The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bctv.org

Philly Sports and College Ball 11-8-21

Host Rob Galtere and Chris Barto discuss the terrible play of the Eagles defense and get hype over the return of college basketball on Just Say Sports. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Monday Morning Quarterbacks 11-8-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Brian Barnhart and Loren Tate are The Monday Morning Quarterbacks after the Big Illini Win at Minnesota!!! Doug Wilson joins the conversation at the end of the program.
FOOTBALL
State
Illinois State
everettpost.com

Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 11/8/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastJackson TimberwolvesPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 11/8/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, November 8, 2021. We meet the Lake Stevens Volleyball team, including head coach Kyle Hoglund and team captains Hayli Tri and Anna Schroedl (our KRKO Russell & Hill Female Athlete of the Month for October 2021); the Vikings are 15-0 and in the middle of NW District Tournament play; also ranked #1 in the state RPI. Then it’s the Jackson Girls Soccer Team with head coach Terry Ryan and team captains Kate Russell, Kaelyn Fernandez and Kaeden Hansen. The Timberwolves were co-Western Conference 4A champions. Rinally the Stanwood football team and assistant coach Collins Cameron and running back/defensive back Ryder Bumgarner; the Spartans are fresh off a 40-35 win over the Lincoln Abes in district play and they qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in 25 years.
SPORTS
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lakeshore Sports for 11-8-21

There are a lot of congragulations to hand out today, including two mighty Brickies, one dominant 59er, one merciless boxing champion and (sorry, can't resist), a partridge in a pear tree. We'll talk about a weekend of winners in the region coming up on today's sports.
SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Illini challenging Plummer to expand game

CHAMPAIGN — Alfonso Plummer threw up his hands in celebration after he made a late three-pointer during Tuesday night’s season-opening win against Jackson State. The new Illinois guard had watched his first three three-point attempts rim out. Two of them making it at least three-fourths of the way down before...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Game 2 preview | Arkansas State at No. 11 Illinois; 8 p.m. BTN+

G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 9.0 Fajardo, Puerto Rico. F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 20.0 Oakland, Calif. F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 13.0 Sacramento, Calif. F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 4.0 Kissimmee, Fla. FYI: Williams held a different offensive role in Illinois’ season opener with Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and...
ARKANSAS STATE
Person
Coleman Hawkins
Person
Brad Underwood
The News-Gazette

Recruiting roundup: Most Illini targets start play later this month

Brad Underwood and his staff have returned Illini basketball to national prominence, but they want to keep the talent pipelines booming. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good checks in on the Illini’s current commits and targets as they begin their prep seasons:. Class of 2022. Commits. SENCIRE HARRIS, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Daniels | What can Brown do for Unity football? A lot

TOLONO — Matt Brown has speed. To spare. Which, for a running back, is a good trait. Just when it’s used properly. And Brown, the junior running back for Unity, didn’t always use those attributes the best. Take it from Scott Hamilton, who has won more football games than any...
TOLONO, IL
The News-Gazette

Quick hits | No. 11 Illinois 92, Arkansas State 53

Another statement game from Coleman Hawkins. Another solid performance from Jacob Grandison. Another win in the first week of the season for No. 11 Illinois with a 92-53 victory against Arkansas State at a near capacity State Farm Center. Hawkins’ emergence and Grandison elevating his game to another level bodes well for the Illini in 2021-22.
ILLINOIS STATE
1045espn.com

Football Sunday HOUR ONE 11-07-21

Kicking off Football Sunday with Jimmy and Rohan, they bring up last nights game of Alabama vs LSU. Next, Jimmy and Rohan with a review of the weekends CFB games. Then, LSU needs to be improved,. Wrapping up HOUR ONE, Rohan giving his thoughts on the upcoming NFL games.
NFL
#Volleyball#Sportstalk
whbc.com

Sports ‘n Stuff 11/8/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk. Over the weekend, the Cavs extended their win streak to 4 games. And destroying there Knicks last night 126-109 behind Ricky Rubio’s career high 37 points!. Cleveland is now an impressive 7-4 Next home game,...
NFL
The News-Gazette

Grades are in: Breaking down Illinois-Arkansas State

Arkansas State: C- Having Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier available after both missed the season opener against Jackson State certainly made a difference for Illinois. Namely, the Illini were able to run their ball-screen offense with their top two playmakers back. Frontcourt. Illinois: B+. Arkansas State: D- Hawkins and Jacob...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Frazier, Curbelo both return, but Hawkins headlines home rout

CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins stood in the middle of Lou Henson Court giving consecutive technicals on Andre Curbelo and Brad Underwood two thumbs down. The Illinois sophomore forward threw in a quick boo for good measure. Hawkins’ displeasure with the technical fouls on his teammate and coach was echoed —...
BASKETBALL
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday rewind

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. We're trying something new with "Good Morning, Illini...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
The News-Gazette

Gameday Central | Illini improve to 2-0

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey). Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center:. ***. Illinois had a plus-20 rebounding advantage in Tuesday's season opener against Jackson State....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show 11-12-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott Beatty and Evan Conn recap Illinois' 92-53 win over Arkansas State on the Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show.
BASKETBALL
1045espn.com

Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR ONE 11-11-21

It’s HOUR ONE of Jimmy Ott’s Gametime live from Jolie Pearl! To kick off the show, Colluci calls in to talk horses and hockey. Then, Paul Nolan joins Jimmy on the phone to discuss tonights TNF matchup of the Ravens and Dolphins. Next, Greg Peterson calls in to give some NCAA Basketball picks. To close out the first hour, Jimmy talks with Tim Murray to get his top 5 CFB picks this week.
SPORTS

