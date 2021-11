Pokémon has no shortage of legendaries and mythicals to collect in each entry, which is why it’s exciting to hear even more about them in the upcoming release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The first bit of information includes the fact that players will be able to explore a new area known as Ramanas Park. Depending on the version players have, they’ll be able to encounter different Pokémon such as Lugio, Ho-oh and more by exploring through the grass. Players can also find slates to trigger other legendary Pokémon encounters, but the means to obtaining such items isn’t detailed quite yet so it may be a decent challenge for players to overcome on their journey to capture every Pokémon. In addition to this players with save data from Pokémon Sword and Shield or Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee will also be able to receive mythicals. Sword and Shield save data will reward the player with a Jirachi, while Pikachu and Eevee save data will give them a Mew. It’s a nice incentive for those who have one or both and is just a nice little bonus for those who have played through the various titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO