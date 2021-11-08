Episode 175: It's time

The Mike White Show lives on at MetLife Stadium. The Jets’ newest beloved QB will get at least one more chance to dazzle the home fans on Sunday against the division rival Bills. With Zach Wilson getting close to 100% for a potential return, this could be the finale for White under center in the 2021 season and maybe beyond — that’s if he doesn’t put on another brilliant performance. If White leads the Jets to another win over a first-place team, the show must go on… and White must continue being the starting QB.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO