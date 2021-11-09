Stray shower Tuesday with heavier rain Wednesday night

Good Saturday! Mostly clear skies are what we will see heading into our Saturday night. Winds will begin to die down throughout the evening. Lows for Saturday night will be in the mid 30’s. A cold front will work its way into our area Sunday, bringing rain showers and snow showers in the higher terrain. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for our Sunday, with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid and upper 30’s. We will continue to see scattered showers Monday. Winds could be gusty at times on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to mid-lower 50’s, and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure begins to take control on Tuesday, bringing us drier conditions and slightly warmer conditions. Wednesday into Thursday, high pressure begins to push out of our area, allowing another system to make its way into our area for our Thursday. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60’s. Another cold front will push through Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance of showers and snow in the higher terrain.

