Environment

Stray shower Tuesday with heavier rain Wednesday night

5newsonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll stay warm in the 60s/70s with...

www.5newsonline.com

knsiradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as 2-4″ of Snow Expected Saturday Afternoon for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as another round of snow is on the way for central Minnesota. Accumulating snowfall of two to four inches is expected to be along and north of the I-94 corridor. They say some patchy freezing drizzle could also fall, but no ice accumulation is expected. The first burst of snow will last a couple of hours this afternoon before tapering off. A second round of snow will fall Saturday evening and into the overnight. The winter weather advisory goes until at least 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 14th.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Slick Saturday ahead of Sunday snow

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon, Motown. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. It will remain slick out there with chilly rain showers. Grab a poncho and wear a coat and knit hat with gloves before...
DETROIT, MI
WMUR.com

New Hampshire rain and snow showers taper off Saturday night

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A sharp cold front moving through the region Saturday is bringing periods of rain and snow showers for some, but any precipitation or wind will taper off at night. Drying conditions will take place from southwest to northeast as this system moves out with lingering clouds and...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Snowflakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
CENTRAL, IN
localdvm.com

Temperatures to drop into the 30s

After seeing a cold front push through Friday, temperatures are 10-20 degrees cooler Saturday morning. Chiller conditions are to come after a trough pushes, though, which will send lows into the 30s overnight Saturday. It will be bitterly cold to begin Sunday. The trough passing today may bring us some...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Overnight Into Sunday

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans can expect a snow dusting beginning overnight Sunday that could lead to slushy snow accumulation and low visibility in heavier showers. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3 a.m. with lows around 34 degrees with wind gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The chance of precipitation is 40%. Another period of snow showers is expected Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon, mainly between 8 a.m. and noon, with highs near 39 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the NWS. Visibility could be sharply reduced in the heavier snow showers. The chance of precipitation is 60% Sunday and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible, experts said. As of 2:40 a.m., 31 flights were canceled at O’Hare and two at Midway.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KDVR.com

Breezy and mild Saturday with cold front moving in

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will see a very breezy Saturday, but mild with highs well into the 60s, plus winds gusting over 30 mph in the foothills and 45-55mph in the mountains today. A weak cold front drops through this evening. It could trigger a couple of light snow showers...
DENVER, CO
localdvm.com

Rain showers return for Sunday

Good Saturday! Mostly clear skies are what we will see heading into our Saturday night. Winds will begin to die down throughout the evening. Lows for Saturday night will be in the mid 30’s. A cold front will work its way into our area Sunday, bringing rain showers and snow showers in the higher terrain. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for our Sunday, with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid and upper 30’s. We will continue to see scattered showers Monday. Winds could be gusty at times on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to mid-lower 50’s, and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure begins to take control on Tuesday, bringing us drier conditions and slightly warmer conditions. Wednesday into Thursday, high pressure begins to push out of our area, allowing another system to make its way into our area for our Thursday. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60’s. Another cold front will push through Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance of showers and snow in the higher terrain.
ENVIRONMENT
newschannel6now.com

Warming trend into next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the beginning of next week before a cold front causes a dip. For Saturday expect a high near 70 with clear skies. Winds this evening will be out of the south. Tomorrow will feel more of the same with a high near 70 as well. By Tuesday we will have a high in the 80′s, then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WBKO

Cool end to Saturday, but stray showers arrive tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was chilly, but dry. Daytime highs struggled to make it out of the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Chilly conditions will continue into tomorrow, though we are expecting a few stray showers to hit portions of South Central Kentucky. They’ll sweep through our northwestern counties first around 9am, and be far to our east by about midday or so. This will be a quick round of showers and won’t cause a complete washout. Beyond that though, we’ll see breezy conditions with winds out of the west at 14 mph. A warming trend sets in as we head into the work week. In fact, daytime highs will climb to the low 70s by Wednesday! However, we’re expecting isolated showers throughout the day, which are also expected to drag into Thursday as well. Warm conditions won’t last us long, our daytime highs will start trickling down to the 50s again as we head into the end of our work week and start to next weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Saturday ahead of us with some sunshine but cold temps. An Alberta Clipper moves through tonight and delivers a small amount of snow. Stacking up totals may be tough due to warm ground temps. We may see an inch or so of snow fall before it mixes and changes to rain. Nov 13 Norm- 50 Today- 39 Sunrise- 6:39am Forecast Today- partly sunny and 39 degrees Tonight- light snow, 33. Sunday- morning snow showers turn to rain later in the day. Small accumulation is possible. 39 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
