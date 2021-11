Thomas More University has become one of only two Kentucky universities holding membership to the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) program. The UNAI program aligns institutions of higher education with the United Nations to support human rights, access to education, sustainability, and conflict resolution. UNAI membership connects Thomas More with institutions in over 147 countries, reaching more than 25 million people in the education and research sectors around the world. Members serve as incubators of new ideas and solutions, harnessing the power of young people and the research community in service to humanity.

