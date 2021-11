There is so much that remains to be decided in college football as Week 11 arrives with a full slate of games in store for Saturday. Among the highlights are four games pitting top-20 teams against each other amid the race for conference titles and the mad dash for College Football Playoff positioning. With ranked teams in action starting at noon Et all the way up until No. 3 Oregon kicks off at 10 p.m., it figures to be another wild day.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO