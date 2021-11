The longest lunar eclipse of the last hundred years will be staged in November: on Friday 19 November the Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that will be visible in different areas of the world, including Italy. The astronomical event will not actually be a total lunar eclipse, but almost: 97% of our satellite will be covered by the shadow of the Earth, which means that in some parts of the world only a minuscule will be visible if you raise your eyes to the sky. wedge of moon. For the total eclipse, however, we will have to wait another year, on December 14, 2022.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO