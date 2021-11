Consumers have been warned to “think twice” before buying gift cards this Christmas after almost one in 10 received a voucher over the last year for a retailer that has gone bust.Which? surveyed 2,000 consumers to find 7% had received a gift card for a retailer that had gone bust since March 2020.Almost two-fifths (38%) of these consumers were unable to redeem the full balance of their voucher, with an average of £25 left unspent.One in five (21%) of those with vouchers for bust retailers had a gift card for an Arcadia Group retailer.If you receive a gift card for...

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO