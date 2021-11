Those eager to get their hands on a new version of Microsoft's relational database management system will be pleased to know that SQL Server 2022 is now available in preview. The company is touting this as its "most cloud-connected release" yet owing to deeper integrations with Azure Purview and Synapse Link, offering more insights and governance capabilities. Microsoft has boasted that SQL Server 2022 handles scalability and performance with built-in intelligence modules and database admins don't need to worry about data estates and connections to cloud analytics. The company also offers flexibility across languages and platforms, namely Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes.

