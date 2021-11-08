CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Thing a PGA Tour Pro Needs Before Winning His First Event

By T.J. Auclair
 7 days ago
In this new episode of the Under the Strap podcast, host John Rathouz welcomes Mal Baker, caddie for PGA Tour pro Talor Gooch, who has been one of the hottest players on Tour lately and is heading back to the Houston Open this week. Gooch has finished fourth in Houston each of the last two years (at two different venues).

Baker has been on Gooch’s bag for his entire PGA Tour career, and he riffs on how patience is the most important key for Gooch to get his first-career W. Also, it’s more important in Baker’s opinion to keep bogeys off the card than put birdies on it.

Baker also gives some great insight into how he likes to walk a new course (like this week’s Memorial Park, which was redone by Brooks Koepka before last year’s tournament) back to front starting on 18 green.

Hit the play button above and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

Texas Star RB Bijan Robinson Out for Rest of Season With Elbow Injury

Two days after Texas' 57–56 overtime loss to Kansas, coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that star running back Bijan Robinson will miss the remainder of the season. Robinson left Saturday's game late in the third quarter. Down 42–28, the Longhorns blocked a Jayhawks punt deep in opposing territory. Robinson ran for five yards and stiff-armed a Jayhawks defensive player before hitting the ground in pain and leaving the game.
WFT Star Chase Young Out for the Season With Torn ACL

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young will miss the rest of the season, WFT coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Monday. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 29-19 win over the defending Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers. In the second quarter, Young injured his knee and was helped off the field after refusing a medical cart.
