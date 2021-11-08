The One Thing a PGA Tour Pro Needs Before Winning His First Event

In this new episode of the Under the Strap podcast, host John Rathouz welcomes Mal Baker, caddie for PGA Tour pro Talor Gooch, who has been one of the hottest players on Tour lately and is heading back to the Houston Open this week. Gooch has finished fourth in Houston each of the last two years (at two different venues).

Baker has been on Gooch’s bag for his entire PGA Tour career, and he riffs on how patience is the most important key for Gooch to get his first-career W. Also, it’s more important in Baker’s opinion to keep bogeys off the card than put birdies on it.

Baker also gives some great insight into how he likes to walk a new course (like this week’s Memorial Park, which was redone by Brooks Koepka before last year’s tournament) back to front starting on 18 green.

Hit the play button above and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.