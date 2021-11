After sharing a post on Instagram which depicted transphobic sentiments, Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) has issued a public apology to co-star Cassandra James (Terry Randolph), saying, “Cassandra, I apologize to you sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you’re absolutely gorgeous, I really do.” He also stated plans to address his status at the daytime drama series at another time. Allegedly he was let go from the series after not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect for all cast, crew and staff on Monday, November 1.

