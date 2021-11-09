Defensive assignments will be key for No. 4 Lincoln this Friday in playoff opener

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Rob Hawkins’ Lincoln Cougars are in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

This is also the first time since 2016 that they won eight games in a season. Friday, too, will count as just the eighth playoff appearance for the Cougs in program history.

Hawkins and company match up against Number 13 Frankfort in the first round of the Double-A playoffs. The Falcons are 6-4 on the year, but have lost 4 of their last 6 games.

In talking with Rob Hawkins on Monday, players maintaining their defensive assignments will be key against a Frankfort team that gives multiple looks out of the Wing-T formation.

“Some things with the backs going opposite ways. You have to read your keys, instead of reading those guys in the backfield,” Hawkins said on Monday. “I thought we played fairly disciplined last week against Bridgeport with all that stuff. So I think it was a really good preparation for what we’re going to see this week.”

Lincoln’s lone two losses of the year have come to playoff teams. The Cougars also have three wins against 2021 postseason clubs.

“Playing a good team helps you get ready for a good team. Playing good teams is what makes a team get better. So, I think we’ll be pretty well prepared for Frankfort,” said senior lineman, Austin Corley. “Playing at home is definitely a big favor in ours, having (the game) here in Cougar Country. Nice to have a (home) playoff game. Nice to have the fans here, and see some good football played on Friday night.”

Friday will mark the first-ever meeting between the Lincoln and Frankfort football programs.

Meanwhile, a win on Friday would be just the second-ever playoff victory in Lincoln program history.

The Cougars’ lone postseason win came in 2016 in the first round of the playoffs. That game was also played at Stydahar Field.

