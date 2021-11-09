CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Down, but Strong Fuel Demand, Economic Recovery Outlook Caps Losses

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Oil was down Tuesday morning in Asia. However, stronger fuel demand as the U.S. passed a massive infrastructure bill capped losses for the black liquid. Brent oil futures was down 0.22% to $83.25 by 11:55 PM ET (4:55 AM GMT) and WTI futures inched down 0.09% to...

ca.investing.com

invezz.com

Crude Oil Price Prediction Following a Twist in Demand Outlook

Crude oil price remains above $80 despite heightened volatility in recent sessions. OPEC has lowered its forecast for global oil demand in Q4'21. Investors are concerned over the probability that the US may release oil from its SPR. Crude oil price is reacting to OPEC’S adjusted forecast for global oil...
marketpulse.com

Oil dips down, gold going strong

Oil prices are pushing lower once again on Friday, after falling just short of their October highs earlier this week. The OPEC monthly report alluded to some of the challenges on the demand side in the coming months, as high energy prices likely weigh, prompting the group to revise down their forecasts by 330,000 barrels per day.
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
OilPrice.com

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Gasoline prices in California have reached fever pitch, hitting their highest prices ever recorded, according to data from Gas Buddy. Average prices hit $4.68 per gallon today in California, beating out previous records set in 2008 and 2012. Gasoline prices in the United States have continued to climb as stockpiles...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
104.1 WIKY

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 as high energy prices curb the economic recovery from COVID-19, although the group stuck to its prediction of robust growth to above pre-pandemic rates in 2022. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
theedgemarkets.com

OPEC lowers 2021 global oil demand outlook again

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revised 2021 world oil demand growth lower by around 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to last month’s assessment, to stand at 5.7 mb/d. In its Monthly Oil Market Report – November 2021 released Thursday (Nov 11),...
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth in 2022 unchanged from its October estimate at 4.2 million barrels a day, while trimming its forecast for 2021 growth by around 160,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day. That would put global oil demand at 100.6 million barrels a day in 2022, around 500,000 barrels a day above 2019 levels, while 2021 demand is seen at 96.4 million barrels a day, OPEC said in its monthly report. The organization, meanwhile, left its forecast for non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 700,000 and around 3 million barrels a day, respectively. That puts non-OPEC supply at 63.6 million barrels a day this year and 66.7 million barrels a day in 2022.
ucr.edu

Inland Empire Economic Forecast Conference finds near term outlook strong but long run risks loom large

From a demand standpoint, the U.S. economy has completely recovered from the pandemic recession. And output, although not there yet, will return to its long run trend in the near-term future. That according to a new forecast released yesterday at the 12th annual Inland Empire Economic Forecast Conference, hosted by the UC Riverside School of Business.
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
