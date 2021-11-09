CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Turkmenistan Talks TAPI Pipeline With Taliban

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut should Ashgabat instead be looking to send gas to Europe?. Building a natural-gas pipeline through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India (TAPI) was the main topic of conversation when Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov went to Kabul to meet with the Taliban's interim government on October 30-31. Since coming...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
WORLD
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
Vox

The Taliban, explained

The roots of the Taliban movement started in 1979, when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. The Soviets were there to prop up a communist Afghan government that was supported by a minority of mostly urban residents. But the vast majority of Afghans lived in rural areas, where authority came from tribal and ethnic groups, and life revolved around conservative practices of Islam.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pipelines#European Union#Turkmenistan#Gas Pipeline#Tapi#Central Asian#Afghan
News 8 WROC

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

The political standoff took on a larger scope this week as a large group of asylum-seekers, most of them from the Middle East, arrived at the border. Some tried to force their way across, and hundreds, possibly thousands, remain in makeshift camps in freezing temperatures, deepening humanitarian concerns.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
naturalgasworld.com

Kremlin distances itself from Belarusian threat to halt gas transit

Analysts view the threat as hollow. Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko did not consult with Russia before suggesting that Belarus could cut off Russian gas transit to Europe, the Kremlin said on November 12, according to Russian state media. Lukashenko suggested he might halt transit if the EU imposed sanctions on...
ECONOMY
AFP

300-pro-Haftar mercenaries to quit Libya

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international conference in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to plans to hold elections in December, in a bid to restore stability in the North African country. The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria. Haftar, who has been accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the internationally-backed Tripoli administration.
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
PROTESTS
naturalgasworld.com

Pakistan secures $761mn loan for oil, LNG imports

The facility is for a period of one year and is a part of an umbrella framework agreement signed with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation in June. The government Of Pakistan has signed a $761.5mn loan agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

WHO Expresses Doubt Over Turkmenistan's Official COVID-Free Claim

A senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed doubts about Turkmenistan's denial of a coronavirus presence within its borders. Catherine Smallwood, a WHO senior emergencies officer, told the BBC on November 8 that 'from the scientific point of view, it's unlikely that the virus is not circulating in Turkmenistan.'
WORLD
thegazette.com

Escaping the Taliban

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nine days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Zia Ud Din Zakhail called his mother from the crowded cargo plane he managed to board in Afghanistan. After shedding his blood in a Taliban kidnapping and his sweat in the chaotic scene at Kabul International Airport, he could not leave his home without shedding tears, too.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
pittsburghquarterly.com

Afghan History and the Taliban

It’s difficult to remain an atoll of sanity in a typhoon of madness. Previously in this series: “A Positive Take (You Heard That Right) on Afghanistan, Part I”. For two decades – from the 1970s to the 1990s – Afghanistan was constantly at war, either with outside states (the USSR) or with itself via civil wars and military conflicts among the bickering warlords.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Pakistan Taliban Demand Prisoner Release as Condition for Talks - Sources

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban have demanded that the government of Pakistan release a number of prisoners as a condition for talks aimed at laying the ground for full ceasefire negotiations, multiple sources in the group said. The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-i Taliban Pakistan or TTP and...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

Taliban Interior Minister mediates peace talks between Pakistan and TTP

Peshawar [Pakistan], November 5 (ANI): Acting interior minister in the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani is reportedly playing a role of a mediator between Pakistan and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to reach a "broader" "peace agreement" to bring an end to the two-decades of militancy in Pakistan, local media reported.
ASIA
Washington Post

Afghan villagers accept Taliban rule with one demand: Girls must attend school

Mina Ahmed, 45, smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-damaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her worn hands are bandaged with plastic scraps and elastic bands. But she welcomes the new era of peace under the Taliban. She was once worried about the group’s severe style of...
WORLD
houstonmirror.com

TAPI project's implementation will start soon in Afghanistan, say Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 31 (ANI): Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban-announced government's acting Foreign Minister has said that the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project will soon begin in his country, reported local media. During a press conference with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Kabul, he said the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy