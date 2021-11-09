CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

India's Reliance exits US shale gas biz

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReliance has signed an agreement with Delaware-based Ensign Operating III to...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

India and Iran say no to including fossil fuels in climate agreement

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — India and Iran expressed fierce opposition to the inclusion of fossil fuels in any final agreement at the COP26 climate talks on Saturday, potentially thwarting what would have been a major breakthrough in the history of climate action at the 11th hour. In all 25 COPs...
ENVIRONMENT
Virginia Mercury

As steel demand rises, Virginia coal mining is on the upswing

Virginia is seeing an uptick in coal mining as demand for steel surges amid global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and federal plans for sweeping infrastructure investment.  Since Aug. 10, the Virginia Department of Energy has received applications for 10 new licenses to sell coal and one request to reactivate an existing license. Seven […] The post As steel demand rises, Virginia coal mining is on the upswing appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
naturalgasworld.com

Africa still needs fossil fuels: press

Several developing nations on the African continent say they need the revenue for future investments. Leaders of several African nations said during a regional oil conference they were keen on exploiting hydrocarbons despite trends in the energy transition, the Reuters news service reported November 12. West African nations in particular...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub slips below $5/mn Btu

The December contract is on pace for a decline of more than 5% on the week. The US price for natural gas dipped below $5/mn Btu on November 12, after a holiday-thinned rally in the previous session. The December gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was down 3%...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus reports "encouraging" seismic results in Zimbabwe

The Cabora Bassa 2021 seismic survey was completed earlier this month with a total of 839.5 km of high-resolution 2D seismic data acquired. Australia’s Invictus Energy on November 12 reported "encouraging" preliminary seismic results at the Cabora Bassa gas ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US upstream Lower 48 M&A deals on the rise as operators continue to consolidate and build upon core assets

There has been an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) made in the US Lower 48 upstream sector in 2021. There has been an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) made in the US Lower 48 upstream sector in 2021, which GlobalData notes is a sign that the oil & gas industry has begun to stabilize from the impacts of COVID-19.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Gas#Reliance Industries#Ensign Operating Iii
naturalgasworld.com

Norway’s Lime Petroleum mulls offshore CCS

The Norwegian government has said there is a huge potential to sequester carbon on its continental shelf. Norwegian energy company Lime Petroleum said November 11 it was taking early steps toward the development of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) site off the nation’s coast. Lime said it entered into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US sees natural gas demand growing

Storage levels are close to normal, but winter weather could change that. The US Energy Department said November 12 that working gas storage levels are in line with historic trends, but this comes before winter weather is set to trigger a surge in demand. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA),...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

TTF climbs further on Nov 12

Analysts believe Lukashenko's threat to halt Russian gas transit via Belarus is hollow. The December gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF hub saw a further gain in early trading on November 12, the day after Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko threatened to cut off Russian gas transit to Europe. The contract p...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Beyond Oil initiative fails to secure major producers as members

The core members have pledged to set an end date for oil and gas exploration and production in line with Paris goals, and commit to ending drilling licensing. Eleven national and regional governments have joined the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), committing to phase out oil and gas extraction. But the group has so far failed to bring on board any major producers as members. Denmark and Costa Rica were reported to be seeking to create the alliance over the summe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Russia’s new O&G discoveries drop to five-year low

Russia has seen the number of new oil and gas discoveries drop to a five-year low, according to GlobalData. Russia has seen the number of new oil and gas discoveries drop to a five-year low, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that Russia discovered only six very small fields in H1 2021, which add a mere 36 million barrels – less than four days of the country’s daily oil production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aramco gets bids for gas pipe grid: press

The sale is expected to raise over $15bn, which would help Aramco deliver on its 2019 IPO pledge of issuing $75bn in annual dividends. Saudi Aramco has received final bids from BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management and EIG and others for a stake in Saudi Arabia's gas pipeline network, Bloomberg reported on November 10.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas market at an unstable equilibrium, waiting for supply hints

This week gas prices are at an unstable equilibrium, with traders waiting for further supply hints and watching Russia-Europe flows with bated breath. In Europe, the resumption of Russian gas flows to Germany at Mallnow and small injections into German storage at Rehden have calmed traders nerves and prices after a week of volatility.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Chevron to invest A$40mn to address CO2 injection shortfall at Gorgon

The package will also see Chevron fulfil its regulatory obligations through the acquisition and surrender of 5.23mn greenhouse gas offsets. Chevron Australia will invest A$40mn ($29.49mn) to address a carbon dioxide injection shortfall at its Gorgon LNG export facility in Western Australia, it said on November 11. “The investment is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub recovers after a series of losses

Trading was thin due to the closure of US markets for a federal holiday. The December gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was in recovery mode on November 11 following a series of slumps, though trading was thin due to the federal Veterans Day commemoration. The contract was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Pakistan secures $761mn loan for oil, LNG imports

The facility is for a period of one year and is a part of an umbrella framework agreement signed with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation in June. The government Of Pakistan has signed a $761.5mn loan agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy