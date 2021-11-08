CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Better Approach to Text Summarization

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStep by step guide with full implementation in Python. There are several approaches to perform automatic text summarization. It can be done with supervised or unsupervised learning, with deep or only machine learning. And inside these categories, there are a wide variety of methods. In terms of types of...

towardsdatascience.com

github.blog

Warning about bidirectional Unicode text

A warning is now displayed when a file's contents include bidirectional Unicode text. Such text can be interpreted or compiled differently than it appears in a user interface. For example, hidden, bidirectional Unicode characters can be used to swap segments of text in a file. This can cause code to appear one way and be interpreted or compiled another way.
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Wrap Text in Microsoft Excel

David Buck is a former radio guy/musician who researches and writes about all manner of strange and interesting music, tech, retro games, audio gear, and data. Read more... Wrapping your text in Microsoft Excel keeps your easy to read. It also makes the width of your columns more consistent, which will help your spreadsheets look more professional. Here are four different ways to do it.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Why Managing Third-Party Access Requires A Better Approach

Vice president of product strategy, Omada. Many organizations rely on the work of third parties — outsourced IT, temp workers, contractors, interns and so on. Many enterprises manage their employees via a specific process within their human capital management software, but they often don't use this process to manage their third parties.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

A Guide To Small-Business Texting

Gavin Macomber is the CEO of Cloudli. As a small-business owner, you send and receive text messages for all kinds of reasons — from texting vendors and giving employees direction to juggling appointments. Chances are, you’re sending more texts than you think. You’re accustomed to the convenience texting delivers and rely on it to manage your business every day.
SMALL BUSINESS
#Extractive
towardsdatascience.com

My Experience with Correlation One’s Data Science For All/Women Program

For Practitioners, there will be an entry assessment on core data science skills, such as Python, Statistics, and Modeling. For the DS4A/Women Program, I got 60 minutes. For the DS4A/Empowerment program, I think you used to get 90 minutes (according to this blog post that I found with my mad Googling skills). But on the website, it is now 60 minutes, too. They also allowed me about a week to start the assessment.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Penalised Regression with the New ASGL Python Module

There are several Python modules for regression and each of them has its specifics and limitations. The use of present Python modules strongly depends on the type of regression that the user wants to perform and its goals. If the regression is simple and the variables are continuous, in many cases the NumPy library has specific methods to tackle this. On the other hand, if one is interested in more complex regression problems with both quantitative and qualitative variables, then the Scikit-learn module has numerous options to offer to the user depending on specific circumstances and problems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

A Very Subjective Review of IBM’s Data Science Professional Certificate

Some time in October 2020, I decided it was time for me to begin a data science career. I have an economics background and taught myself coding during my Master’s thesis so I had absolutely no idea how to approach this field. After reading a bunch of Medium articles and other blog posts on how other people think one should kickstart his career in data science, I ended up enrolling into IBM’s Data Science Professional Certificate. After a year of learning, ranting, and joy, I ended my one year love-hate relationship with the course and got my certificate. This is my very subjective review of the course and why I would do it all over again — may it help you make a better informed decision!
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Combine Two String Columns in Pandas

Understanding how to concatenate two string columns into a new column more efficiently in pandas DataFrames. Creating new columns by concatenating other columns is a fairly common task. In today’s short guide we will showcase how to concatenate the content of string DataFrame columns into a new column. We will explore a few different options that you should always consider based on the dataset size you are working on.
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

Interactive Geographical maps with GeoPandas

If geography is prose, maps are iconography : Lennart Meri. The word geospatial is composed of two distinct terms. Geo means Earth, and Spatial means relating to or occupying space. Together it refers to the time-based data pertaining to a specific location on the Earth’s surface. GeoPandas is a popular library used to analyze and work with geospatial data in Python. In one of its recent updates, the library has added methods and utilities to support interactive visualizations. This is a great addon to an already helpful library.
SOFTWARE
Time

Making Text Audible

Reading can be a serious challenge for tens of millions of people, whether they struggle with comprehension difficulties, poor vision, dyslexia or other issues. But using computer vision and artificial intelligence, the OrCam Read ($1,990) can read any piece of text aloud. Users target the device’s laser frame at a page of a book, a menu, an advertisement or a screen displaying text, press a button, and the device instantly vocalizes it, in a voice that sounds remarkably natural; it also can read text in multiple languages. And since the device is able to respond to voice commands, you can ask it to read, say, a phone number from an ad, the operating hours of a business—or your favorite story again, starting from “Once upon a time.” —Jesse Will.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

In the 8 Key MLOps Roles, Where Do You Fit In?

MLOps refers to the practice of applying Applying DevOps principles to machine learning (ml) systems. MLOps helps maintain seamless integration between the development and deployment of ml models in large-scale data science projects. This post may help you distinguish between the different roles and their responsibilities. If you’re early in...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Fuzzy C-Means Clustering with Python

Fuzzy C-means clustering algorithm is an unsupervised learning method. Before learning the details, let me first decipher its fancy name. So, “fuzzy” here means “not sure”, which indicates that it’s a soft clustering method. “C-means” means c cluster centers, which only replaces the “K” in “K-means” with a “C” to make it look different.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

3 Solutions for the Setting with Copy Warning of Python Pandas

Warnings should never be ignored. If you have ever done data analysis or manipulation with Pandas, it is highly likely that you encounter the SettingWithCopy warning at least once. This warning occurs when we try to do an assignment using chained indexing because chained indexing has inherently unpredictable results. Here...
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

An overview of the Scikit-learn Library — Episode 1 Preprocessing

A description in episodes of the well-known Python Library for Machine Learning. The first episode deals with the preprocessing sub-package. Scikit-learn is a very popular Python library for Machine Learning. Initially developed by David Cournapeau in 2007, it began to grow up in 2010, when INRIA, the French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation got involved into the project. In September 2021, the latest release of Scikit-learn was released, i.e. 1.0.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Programming with dplyr

With dplyr version 1.0, there are new ways that you can write functions. The programming with dplyr vignette with the docs is the best reference if you’re new to R…but if you’re not, let’s see how to upgrade your programming from the old ways. If you’re familiar with using sym...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

3 Ways to Deploy Machine Learning Models in Production

Deploy ML models and make them available to users or other components of your project. Working with data is one thing, but deploying a machine learning model to production can be another. Data engineers are always looking for new ways to deploy their machine learning models to production. They want...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Automated customer segmentation

Customer segmentation is a great way of improving your understanding of your customers, so that you can react better to their needs. To really get the most out of customer segmentation, it is good practice to automate it so you minimize manual work and time spent. In this article I will show you how you can automate your customer segmentation with the use of Python and UbiOps. I will perform an RFM analysis on transaction data that is stored in a Google Sheet.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Build a Flask-Heroku Mood Tracker Web App Using the Spotify API

Bullet journaling (or… bujo) is one of my main hobbies. Browsing through hundreds of Instagram bujo accounts, one thing that I most look forward to every month is the bujo artists' mood tracker template. These colorful collages of moods laid the foundation of this project of mine. As I was designing next month’s mood tracker, the idea crossed my mind that it would be great to have a system that automatically detects our mood and helps us fill in the cells everyday.
CELL PHONES
towardsdatascience.com

TensorFlow for Computer Vision — How to Train Image Classifier with Artificial Neural Networks

Image classification without convolutions? Here’s why it’s a bad idea. Artificial neural networks aren’t designed for image classification. But how terrible can they be? That’s what we’ll find out today. We’ll train an image classification model on 20,000 images using only Dense layers. So no convolutions and other fancy stuff, we’ll save them for upcoming articles.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Generate Tabular data Using CTGANs

The purpose of this article is to fill the gap in the internet for a good explanation of how Conditional Tabular GANs work. Tabular data generation is a growing field of research; the CTGANs paper has become the foundation of many other machine learning architectures that today constitute the state of the art of this field of research.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

