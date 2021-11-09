Grabbing A Bite To Eat Is Easy At These Tyler Lunch Hot Spots

It does not matter who you are, what your background is, what your social or economic status is, we all have needs. We are approaching the time of the year where we notice more and more people here in East Texas reaching out for assistance and at the same time others reaching out to help others in need. It's the holiday spirit. Here lately we have noticed and felt the effects of inflation. It seems like the price of nearly everything is going up - gasoline, eating out, grocery store items, appliances, electricity - it's just costing us more to live these days and there are a lot of people struggling just to make ends meet.

KILGORE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO