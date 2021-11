Garry Edward Gillespie (“Sarge”), age 73, of Georges Fork Road, passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2021, at his home. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Juanita Styles Gillespie and Jack Gillespie. Garry “Sarge” was a veteran, serving as an Army Ranger in the...

OBITUARIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO