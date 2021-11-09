CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Hello, New Winter Outfit Ideas—We're Trying You Next

By Bobby Schuessler
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a strong chance you have a few winter outfit formulas you turn to on the regular. For me, it's a chunky knit, jeans, flat boots, and an oversize jacket. Well, if...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

5 Denim Trends the Fashion Crowd Will Wear This Winter (and Beyond)

There are classic denim silhouettes that will continue to be mainstays for years to come. Yes, we're looking at you, high-rise, straight-leg jeans. But with every new season, a fresh batch of silhouettes enters the spotlight. And today, we're going to highlight the winter denim trends that are bound to be most popular.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

27 Winter-White Outfits You Haven't Considered Yet

For some of us, winter whites can be daunting. Not even because we're scared to stand out from the sea of black or because we might blend in with the snow, but simply because we're scared to get our clothes dirty! We hear you, and it's natural to want to ease into a full-on monochrome moment. That's why we've come up with a handful of outfit options that allow you to layer as much as your heart desires. Whether you're styling an all-white look for a holiday party and need ideas for your new leather boots or you're looking to add warmth and dimension through outerwear, we know you'll find these tips useful no matter what occasion you're getting dressed for this season. Don't knock the white-on-white outfit until you've tried it — the bright hue is sure to bestow you with newfound confidence.
APPAREL
In Style

You Have 30 Hours to Shop These Sexy Winter Outfits on Amazon — Including a Holiday-Ready Jumpsuit for $80

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The holiday season is just around the corner, so now is the time to think about party outfits. Whether you're celebrating solo or gathering with family, you'll want a few standout pieces to amp up the holiday spirit. Luckily, Amazon's in-house label, The Drop, just launched a collection of sexy holiday clothes — but it's only available to shop for the next 30 hours.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

6 Wardrobe Updates We're Making This Winter

There are a few classic winter pieces that many of our editors consider to be true wardrobe staples. Yes, timeless turtlenecks and black wool coats are at the top of the list. That said, given that we like to switch it up and test out new looks each season, there's actually a new host of items that we're adding to our rotations in an effort to update our closets. And yes, said items could easily become new wardrobe essentials.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outfit
whowhatwear

A Sweater and Jeans Is My Look RN—These Are the Outfits I'm Trying Next

Okay, I get it. A sweater-and-jeans pairing certainly isn’t a groundbreaking look this time of year. But as is the case for many people, it’s basically the only look I’m wearing right now. And when said sweater and jeans are either fashion-forward or styled in unique ways, well, that makes the outfit combo even sweeter. And that’s what I’m here to chat about with you today. Yep, I’m sharing a sampling of the knit-and-denim ensembles I’m into (and want to try) and that I think you’ll be feeling as well.
APPAREL
fashionisers.com

Tired of the Money Piece Yet? We’re Not! Here’s How You Can Wear This Winter Money Piece Trend

The money piece trend is not one we will easily get tired of. It’s still dominating everywhere. Believe it or not, it’s still around for this winter, too. Read on below to get the ultimate money piece inspiration. There is a mixture of balayage and contrasting color ideas for a winter money piece makeover. Ombre, peekaboo and many other highlighting styles can also be combined with a money piece for an even more glamorous look. Read on, and get inspired!
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The Print Trends We're Going to See Everywhere This Winter

No shade to our beloved neutrals, but prints are all we can think about lately. Sometimes, you simply want to blend in and keep it subtle, but it's okay to be the center of attention once in a while. The preferred way among insiders to stand out right now? Grabbing one of the striking prints that have been flittering through the fashion spheres this season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

11 Winter Basics You Should See From Nordstrom, H&M, and Shopbop

Basics are the true backbone of a wardrobe. I really couldn’t imagine my personal closet without those staple items to serve as the foundational pieces in my everyday looks. Given my adoration of simple basics (and those trendier, next-level basics), I’m always interested in the new assortment of pieces at some of my go-to retailers. On that note, I took a gander through Nordstrom, H&M, and Shobpop to uncover fresh basics that I wanted you to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

30 Affordable Cozy Basics That Look Really High-End

Fall is here and Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means that all I want is to be cozy. Soft and warm clothing makes winter weather infinitely less brutal, so stocking up on basics to wear on repeat during the chilly months is key. And spending a lot on them is hardly necessary, which some of your favorite brands are here to prove this season.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

6 Dated Winter Accessories I'm Finally Ditching

During the many, many months of warm weather (I live in the South), I honestly kind of forget about my winter clothes and accessories. (Out of sight, out of mind, right?) But as soon as I see the 50s in the Weather app, I'm digging through bins of temporarily forgotten scarves and hats.
whowhatwear

I'm a Stylist & Worked at Nordstrom for 20 Years—These Are My Top Winter Staples

We're always intrigued by fresh shopping tips from various industry insiders. So we jumped at the chance when Jennifer Sattler reached out about sharing some of her sartorial knowledge. Sattler is currently a stylist and a blogger on her popular site Closet Choreography. Before that, she actually spent 20 years working as a stylist at Nordstrom. So naturally, she knows a thing or two about building an A+ wardrobe.
whowhatwear

8 Celebrity Outfit Ideas That Are Simple Yet Trendy

Life is busy and complicated—your outfit doesn't have to be. That's our sometimes motto (especially this time of year). The thing about the holiday season is that you need lots of outfits—even just casual ones for errands—that don't require a lot of effort. Celebrities concoct plenty of complicated outfits with...
whowhatwear

I Studied Nordstrom for Hours—These Are the 35 New Basics You'll Wear the Most

Whenever I visit pretty much any online retailer (including Nordstrom), I head straight for the new arrivals section. That's where you'll find the most well-stocked pieces and the most seasonally appropriate basics, so I know that it'll be time (and money) well spent. I tend to stock up on basics year-round but I seem to be busier than ever this fall and winter, and I'm finding myself in need of lots of outfits that require lots of—you guessed it—basics.
whowhatwear

These 22 Specific Winter Pieces Are Getting the Most Mileage in Our Wardrobes

While we undoubtedly wear a variety of clothing and accessories each season, there are often a few specific items that tend to get the most mileage. These are the pieces that become mainstays. You know, those special staples that are worn over and over again and are constantly styled in a multitude of ways. Well today, we thought we'd round up some of the winter pieces we're already wearing a lot and will continue to turn to throughout the season, all in an effort to give you a bit of shopping and style inspiration if that's of interest.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Practically Live in Boots During the Fall and Winter—This Brand Is All I Need

Naturally, when the seasons change, so do my shoe choices. In the summer, I stick to strappy sandals and fun sneakers, and when fall hits, I know that my shoe rack is about to fill up with chunky boots. My love for boots has grown exponentially now that I live in a big city. Strutting through the busy streets in a pair of lace-up or platform shoes just hits different, especially this time of year. New Yorkers seem to share my sentiments. I can't get on the subway or stroll through the park without seeing someone rocking a pair of stylish boots—but not just any boots. The iconic Dr. Martens have stolen the hearts of city dwellers and suburbanites alike, myself included. With a variety of styles, heights, and colors, there is truly a pair to fit every fashion aesthetic. (The pink lace-up boots are a vibe.) Looking for more shoes to add to your fall/winter collection? Keep scrolling for my top picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I'm Revamping My Shoe Collection for the Fall—These Boots Deserve a Spot

For me, a clear indication that summer has turned into fall is not when the temperature drops but when my roommate and I begin competing for space on our shared shoe rack. My shoes are currently taking up the most space, and it's only going to get worse now that I've discovered this selection of fall boots at Net-a-Porter. (Sorry, roomie.) In my defense, these are some of the chicest boots on the market, and it just wouldn't be fair to deprive myself of these textured, heeled, and classic styles. My shoe collection needs a little seasonal upgrade, and I'm ready to invest in boots that will stand the test of time. Are you also shopping around for your next fall boot? If so, stay on this page, and keep scrolling for my top picks from Net-a-Porter.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Take Holiday Gifts Seriously—These 25 Comfy Items Made the Cut

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 25 must-haves or current wish-list items. It's hard to believe it, but December is just a few short weeks away, and I'm deep into brainstorming the gifts I want to give to my friends and family this holiday season. With cooler weather on the horizon, my mind is focused on staying comfy and cozy, which is why I'm turning to Athleta for so many gifts this year. The brand has some seriously good items available right now that would make perfect gifts, like cute pajama sets and the ultra-soft zip-up jacket I haven't taken off for days. Of course, I won't judge you if you buy any of these 25 picks for yourself instead.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Wear Chunky Sweaters 4 Times Per Week, and I'm Eyeing These Chic Styles Now

In my opinion, there are few things in life that are better than cozying up in a chunky sweater in the wintertime. I reach for my thickest knits as soon as the chilly weather hits, basically wear them four or so times per week, and don't take them off until mid-April, so I need to make sure that I stock up on the best ones. And this winter, it seems the options are especially good. Dare I say that I have managed to find the best chunky sweaters maybe ever?
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy