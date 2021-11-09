The Jacket Nearly Every Fashion Girl Is Wearing Right Now

Mariah Carrey memes have been flooding my Instagram feed all morning, which—at least for me—could only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and, by extension, all the winter fashion that I had tucked away for the better part of two years. In 2020, I spent all season sitting inside, looking at snowfall from the comfort of my climate-controlled house, listening to “Baby Please Come Home” on repeat. That scenario, regrettably, is no longer in the cards. I have to trudge back into the office, and however much I want to wear sweats and slippers, I'm a firm believer in putting my best foot forward. And I’m sure I’m not alone in that stance.
