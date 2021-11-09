Fairmont Police Department swears in three new officers

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Police Department has sworn in a new group of officers for the second time in three years.

Kody Elam, Tanner Davis and Isaac Claypool were sworn in among an enthusiastic crowd of about 25 family and fellow officers Monday morning. The ceremony took place in the council chambers in Fairmont’s Public Safety Building on Quincy Street.

During the ceremony, Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine introduced the three men to the group and briefly discussed their backgrounds.

Elam, who is 31, was sworn in as unit 207. A native of Harrison County, he served the previous four years as a K-9 and narcotics officer for West Virginia University campus police.

In 2015, Elam completed an internship with the Fairmont Police Department and in 2016 he graduated from Fairmont State University with a bachelor’s degree.

With his degree and past policing experience, Elam hopes to leave Fairmont better than he found it.

“I was given a lot of opportunities at WVU for schooling and education while I was there, I went to a lot of classes and schools I may not have gone to otherwise,” Elam said. “I think all of that will really prepare me for the challenges Fairmont brings.”

Also a Harrison County native, 21-year-old Davis is a recent criminal justice graduate of Fairmont State’s where he minored in national security and earned his degree in just three years with honors. He was sworn in as unit 220.

While Davis has no prior on-the-job experience, he hopes to use his book smarts practically to better the lives of Fairmont residents.

“I think [my degree] will help me better interact with the community, and know the right thing to do when the time comes,” Davis said. “I look forward to serving and helping everybody and I hope that, in turn, they will help me keep them safe.”

The youngest of the hires at age 19, Claypool has experience that will help him carry out his duty. Another Harrison County native, Claypool is a specialist in the National Guard and serves in a Military Police unit.

Claypool also worked in construction as an industrial maintenance contractor, an experience Shine said will come in handy.

Keenly aware of his young age and hungry to learn more, Claypool wants to jump into his position as unit 216 and help the community of Fairmont.

“I’ve always looked up to law enforcement and wanted to look into helping the community out,” Claypool said. “Just looking to do what’s best at all times.”

After each of the incoming officers took their oath and were handed their badges, they were asked to sign off officially on their written oath of office.

During the ceremony, Shine gave the three new officers some of the harsh truths about being a law enforcement officer.

“For good or bad, you three will be forever known as police officers,” Shine said. “When you show up to gatherings or get-togethers, you’ll be introduced as cops, you’re not going to be Tanner, Isaac or Kody, you’ll be ‘the cop.’”

Between long hours, turbulent schedules and dealing with society’s unpleasantries, police work can be a thankless job — a reality these three knew when they applied for the position.

“We’re going to ask you to make sacrifices for your job,” Shine said. “And your friends and families will have to make sacrifices too.”

For many who enter the profession, these sacrifices can prove too much. According to Shine, for the last few years, the Fairmont Police Department has experienced officer turnover, which created the need for the recent hirings.

Combined with some grant funding and expansion approval based on crime rates, the department has had a need for officers, echoed on the national scale, as police departments across the country experience shortages.

But despite these conditions, after today’s ceremony Fairmont police now have 39 sworn personnel — the most Shine can recall since the early 2000s.

“Over the last 6 years we had just 35 positions but we were able to get grant funding through the Department of Justice to hire two positions for school resource officers,” Shine said. “In 2018, we added two more positions due to high crime rates.

“Aside from that we have retirements and people... realizing the work isn’t for them, so there is a turnover,” he continued. “So between grant funding, added positions, and the fact we haven’t been able to fill all those positions... that’s why have the most officers right now.”

After the extensive background checks and application process the three new officers had to endure, Shine is confident they’ll serve the community well.

“These are the three applicants that show they have the education and the drive and are in law enforcement for the right reasons,” Shine said. “It’s obvious they’re very excited about the job and entering the profession.”