In his recent memoir, the Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell recalls a conversation with Boris Johnson more than 20 years ago that is sharply relevant to the rolling sleaze crisis now engulfing the government. Having made his name as a celebrity journalist, Mr Johnson’s ambitions had swivelled to politics. His hungry gaze alighted on getting himself selected as the Conservative candidate for the safe seat of Henley and he sought out Mr Mitchell for advice on being an MP. “What does one get paid?” he asked. Upon hearing the answer, he boggled at an income that to him sounded like a very trivial sum and expostulated: “I can’t possibly live on that.”

POLITICS ・ 57 MINUTES AGO