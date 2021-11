Body The postseason status of area smaller school football teams is taking shape with one week remaining on the schedule. Tonkawa lost its first district game Friday to Cashion 28-8, but the Buccaneers are a lock for the No. 2 seed in District A-1. In District A-6, Woodland defeated Chelsea 30-28 and locked itself into a second place seed, while Morrison is set at No. 1 after topping Caney Valley 30-8. Pawnee is the likely No. 3 seed after defeating Chouteau-Mazie 54-6. Blackwell lost to Alva 34-0 and likely lost an opportunity to earn a playoff spot. Newkirk isn’t going to the playoffs, but picked up a 28-20 win over Chisholm. Likewise Deer Creek-Lamont will not be in the playoffs, and it lost Friday 44-0 to Welch.

CASHION, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO