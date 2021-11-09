Bear escapes, botched permits, and a buried eagle doomed the ADK Wildlife Refuge. Does it have a future?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four bald eagles are recovering at a Baltimore County wildlife sanctuary after they were rescued over the weekend, authorities said Thursday. The rescued eagles are among five that were seen behaving strangely Sunday in Manchester after feeding on a deer carcass, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. A wildlife photographer noticed the eagles’ unusual behavior and alerted authorities after one of the birds flew into a power line and died. The rest of the eagles were taken to Phoenix Wildlife Center in Baltimore County, where they’re being evaluated during their rehabilitation, according to DNR. “Officers on the scene also properly buried the deceased deer to prevent any other wildlife from being potentially harmed,” an agency spokesperson said. The cause of the eagles’ behavior remains under investigation. Phoenix Wildlife Center speculated in a Facebook post that it might have something to do with poison or an algae bloom, or something else entirely. “We don’t have answers yet,” the organization said in part.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO