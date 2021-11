In 2010, I started to come out to people in my life in conversations, in phone calls, and sometimes in letters. Some of these letters were to trans elders—questions that today I’m astonished they had the grace to answer. Some were letters to cis friends at a distance, trying to articulate my transness. How had I known, and what would I want? What would I wear? What would my name become; what would my body become? What pills would I take, what surgeries? Who and how would I love? Who will want to hurt me, and, more quietly, do I deserve not to be hurt?

