A simple “Yes” or “No” vote on a $29.9 million bond will be up to voters on Nov. 9 as a multi-year project will go to the public for a decision. Information on the bond, which was approved to go to a vote after a decision by the Broken Bow School Board in September, has been available for over a month allowing voters a chance to learn as much as possible.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO