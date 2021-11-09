We spoke with Jay Scott and Catherine Davidson on the night of the Nov. 13 election. Scott won the race for Police Juror - District 1 in Rapides Parish. Davidson will be in a runoff with Lizzie Felter on Dec. 11 for the Alexandria City Council District 4 seat. Will...
Voting was picking up in Branford's District 5 shortly after 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 with a steady line of residents heading in. Here, Jeannette Redensek provides her identification to poll workers Renee Denkin and Mike Stackpole. Polls are open across the shoreline until 8 p.m. Need more info, from...
Fall is a time of year for great traditions. For example, Oct. 31 is when costumed characters will appear on the doorsteps of homes in many communities on Halloween night. Looking ahead to next month, families and friends will gather around tables for feasts on Nov. 25, when Thanksgiving is celebrated.
A simple “Yes” or “No” vote on a $29.9 million bond will be up to voters on Nov. 9 as a multi-year project will go to the public for a decision. Information on the bond, which was approved to go to a vote after a decision by the Broken Bow School Board in September, has been available for over a month allowing voters a chance to learn as much as possible.
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Bastrop residents lined up at their polling place to contribute to their community as citizens. The voting polls are available until 8 p.m. Volunteers say anyone in line at 8 O’clock will still have a chance to vote and make their voices heard. If you are not sure where to go, the […]
Failed - CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax. Passed - CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes.
LAKE PLACID — The North Elba Town Council has scheduled a public hearing on cannabis next month to garner feedback from the community before councilors vote on whether or not to allow cannabis sales and on-site consumption licenses in town. The board agreed Tuesday that the decision to hold a...
Failed - CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax. Passed - CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes.
Comments / 0