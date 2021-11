Dear Annie: Something has happened, and I am unable to talk to anyone I know about it. I'm an adult woman, married and a grandmother. Recently, my father propositioned me. I'm hurt, sickened and frightened to realize he has no respect for me, my husband or my mother. I have been a nervous wreck, staying locked in my house and screening all of our calls. I can't phone my mother for fear Dad might answer and I'd have to hear his voice. His apology means nothing to me, but I do care about my family. What can I do? I haven't told anyone. -- Lost My Respect Forever.

